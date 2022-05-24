Update: Wildfire in rural SLO County 100% contained at about 50 acres

Update, 6:00 p.m.:

The fire was 100% contained at 48 acres as of Tuesday evening, according to Adan Orozco, a spokesman for Cal Fire in San Luis Obispo.

No structures were threatened or damaged, and the fire just burned grass, Orozco added.

Firefighters are expected to remain at the fire overnight to mop up any additional burning areas, he said.

Update, 4:45 p.m.:

Firefighters on scene of the fire burning northeast of Santa Maria mapped it at 48 acres, according to emergency scanner traffic.

The fire was holding at that size with no fast rate of spread as of 4:45 p.m., according to scanner traffic.

Firefighters on May 24 mop up any additional areas still burning in a fire northeast of Santa Maria off Highway 166 and Bull Canyon Road in southern San Luis Obispo County. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Original story:

A wildfire burning in southern San Luis Obispo County northeast of Santa Maria had spread to at least 50 acres on Tuesday afternoon, according to emergency scanner traffic

The fire, reported to officials at around 3 p.m., was burning near the intersection of Highway 166 and Bull Canyon Road, according to public safety app Pulsepoint.

Several firefighting resources were on scene to battle the blaze.

A report over emergency scanner traffic noted that air crews had laid down fire retardant around about 90% of the fire. Ground crews were working to fight the flames from below and stop any forward progress, the scanner report said.

There were reportedly no structures at risk as of 4 p.m.