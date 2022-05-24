ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany eases COVID-19 entry rules from June 1 -Funke

By Reuters Staff
 5 days ago
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Health Ministry will ease COVID-19 entry rules for travellers from June 1, suspending a requirement for vaccination, recovery from the virus or a negative test, Funke media group reported on Wednesday, citing the health minister.

“We will suspend the 3G rule on entry until the end of August,” Health Minister Karl Lauterbach was quoted as saying.

The new regulations still need to pass the Cabinet on Wednesday and will recognise all COVID-19 vaccines that are approved by the World Health Organisation even if not approved by the European Union, Funke reported.

Germany’s coronavirus infections have been falling. The Robert Koch Institute registered 64,437 new infections on Tuesday, which is 21,815 lower than a week ago.

