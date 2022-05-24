ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

President Biden to Address Nation After Texas School Shooting — Livestream

By Ryan Schwartz
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xSDEh_0fpAJAK200

Click here to read the full article.

President Joe Biden is set to address the nation following another senseless act of gun violence.

Earlier on Tuesday, at least 18 children and one teacher were killed when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (The 18-year-old suspect was also killed.) Several others were shot during the incident, including two police officers, and are being treated at local hospitals.

According to Associated Press , Tuesday’s shooting represented the deadliest at a U.S. grade school since the attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in December 2012.

Biden is expected to speak at approximately 8:15 pm ET. His speech comes just one week after he responded to another act of domestic terrorism carried out at a Buffalo, N.Y. supermarket on May 14, where 10 were killed in a racially motivated shooting .

Prior to Tuesday’s address, Biden ordered flags at the White House and other government buildings to be flown at half-staff to honor the Robb Elementary victims.

As previously reported, CBS has pulled Tuesday’s FBI finale — an episode focused on a fictional school shooting — and replaced it with a rerun. As of press time, the Big 4 are set to move forward with regularly scheduled episodes of Holey Moley, The Chase and Who Do You Believe? (on ABC); the season finales of FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted (on CBS); the season finale of Name That Tune (on Fox); the season finales of Young Rock and New Amsterdam and the series finale of This Is Us (on NBC).

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 3

Related
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Recap: Who Died in the Season 9 Finale? — Plus, Grade It!

Click here to read the full article. Picking up where we left off in the penultimate episode, Chicago P.D.’s Season 9 finale found Intelligence scrambling to bring down Escano, who was going scorched earth on his whole operation. While Upton would be just fine after that explosion which briefly knocked her out, the same couldn’t be said about the investigation. Escano was still on the run, and Anna feared that he would find her and kill her like he has everyone else who betrayed him. Voight promised to get her into witness protection once she spoke to an assistant district attorney. Meanwhile,...
CHICAGO, IL
TVLine

Blue Bloods Finale Recap: Who's Gonna Be a Mom? — Plus, a Decision Is Made...

Click here to read the full article. Blue Bloods with its Season 12 finale welcomed a new face to family dinner (as is almost an annual tradition), but that was far from the only thing resembling a surprise. The episode “Silver Linings” found Frank warring publicly with DA Kimberly Crawford, over her office’s policy to not prosecute non-violent crimes — much to Erin’s chagrin, especially when her boss called her on the carpet about her loyalties. Meanwhile on the streets, Danny and Maria tried to help a young woman, Elena, who was in WITSEC but had sneaked home to check on her...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson Hits Back at Fans 'Demanding' a 'School Shooting Episode'

Click here to read the full article. Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson is sick to her stomach — not only over America’s “love affair” with guns, but the apparent demand for her hit ABC comedy to address the gun violence epidemic in Season 2. On Tuesday, 19 children and two adults were killed when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (The 18-year-old suspect was also killed.) The tragedy marked the deadliest American school shooting since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary nearly a decade ago. “Wild how many people have asked for a school shooting...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Buffalo, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
Variety

Matthew McConaughey Issues Call to Action After School Shooting in His Texas Hometown Uvalde: ‘This Is an Epidemic We Can Control’

Click here to read the full article. Matthew McConaughey has issued a statement responding to news of a mass shooting at an elementary school in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. The massacre has left at least 19 students and two adults dead, with several more being treated in local hospitals for injuries sustained during the incident. The actor offered a response on Tuesday evening through social media, extending his prayers to those impacted by the tragedy and calling Americans to action to combat the epidemic of gun violence. “As you all are aware there was another mass shooting today, this time in...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Sandy Hook Elementary#Politics Federal#Violent Crime#Politics Whitehouse#Address Nation#Robb Elementary School#Associated Press#The White House#Cbs#Fbi#Chase#Abc#Fox
tvinsider.com

Why Was ‘Magnum P.I.’ Canceled? CBS Boss Explains

CBS canceled Magnum P.I. after four seasons on May 12. And according to CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl, they did not make that decision lightly. The reboot, starring Jay Hernandez, is one of the few network dramas to feature a Latino lead. Its cancellation was reportedly due to licensing fee disagreements between CBS and Universal Television, per Deadline. Despite the show’s popularity (it ranked No. 9 out of CBS’s 14 network dramas, per TVLine), CBS and Universal Television reportedly could not reach an agreement.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Stereogum

More Musicians Cancel NRA Convention Performances In The Wake Of Texas School Shooting

The National Rifle Association is holding its convention in Houston, Texas this weekend, just days after America’s deadliest school shooting in a decade transpired at Robb Elementary School across the state in Uvalde. “American Pie” singer Don McLean was scheduled to perform at the convention, which will feature Republican leaders such as Donald Trump and Ted Cruz, but McLean canceled his appearance in light of the school shooting, which took the lives of 19 students and two teachers. Now other musicians are following suit, including Larry Gatlin (pictured above), Larry Stewart, and Danielle Peck.
HOUSTON, TX
TVLine

TVLine

44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy