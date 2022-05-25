ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

The Mother’s Wine Market hosts a Paint and Pour event

By Alex Joyce
WJHG-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Mother’s Wine Market invites you for a relaxing evening of painting and wine....

WJHG-TV

Local farms host Flower Farm Tour

Local law enforcement agencies urge folks not to drink and drive ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. With the upcoming holiday local law enforcement officials know people will be drinking, however, they have a straightforward rule: don’t drink and drive. Staff member at Hiland Park Elementary School wins state school...
PANAMA CITY, FL
30a-tv.com

Beachfront Restaurant Soleil Opens in Beautiful Destin, Florida

Soleil is officially open in beautiful Destin, Florida. Located in The Inn at Crystal Beach, the stunning views from the beachfront patio, bar, and dining room add to the warm, upscale atmosphere. Proprietors Bart and Micah Begley opened Soleil on May 8, 2022, just in time for summer. The new beachfront dining experience is led by celebrity chef and sommelier Chef Michael Sichel. Chef Sichel is passionate about his work and it shows, not only when speaking to him, but in every dish he and his team prepare. The setting of the sun, sand, and sea are reflected in all of the creations they offer. The menu boasts dishes you won’t find anywhere else. The creativity and thought in each plate comes from Chef’s yearning to be different, to make a statement.
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Today's Tunes 'Begging You to Stay'

The storms are moving out with sunny skies and drier weather returning to NWFL for the weekend. New Panama City performing arts and events center in talks. Panama City Commissioners are working to bring a new performing arts and events center to the downtown area. Panama City one step closer...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

New Panama City performing arts and events center in talks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners are working to bring a new performing arts and events center to the downtown area. Officials said this will take the place of the Marina Civic Center that was destroyed in Hurricane Michael. At a public workshop Thursday, they discussed the first phase of the project.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Papa Joe’s Bayside hosting events for Memorial Day Weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re in need of plans for the Memorial Day weekend, Papa Joe’s Bayside is hosting a special line up. In celebration of the holiday, and for veterans’ service, the venue is offering 20% off drinks to those who served. You just need to show your military I.D. Papa Joe’s Bayside […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Staying safe on the waters this Memorial Day Weekend

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have partnered up to make sure folks stay safe throughout the holiday weekend. “We’re out in force looking for impaired drivers on the water. As well as what our partners at FHP are...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City one step closer to modernizing historic Martin Theater

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In an effort to bridge the gap between old and new, Panama City officials said they’re one step closer to a modernized Martin Theater. City officials, engineers, and the public met Thursday during a public workshop to discuss interior renovation design updates for the historic downtown building. The theme of the interior is said to recreate the ambiance of the art deco period in the 1920s, but with a cool, modern vibe. Designs show the new theater will include amenities such as the “Tennessee House” and “The Ritz.” It will also include bars, a restaurant, and the movie theater will be turned into a theater for the arts. Mayor Greg Brudnicki describes the future of the martin theater as a focal point to downtown.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Headed to the beach? Here’s where you can park in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As the summer season kicks off this Memorial Day weekend, visitors and locals will plan to head to the beaches. It can sometimes be a struggle to find parking, but both the City of Panama City Beach and Bay County offer parking for beachgoers. Bay County-owned parking is free. […]
WMBB

Sales tax holiday begins Saturday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual disaster preparedness sales tax holiday begins Saturday. Items like can openers, pouches of wet food and reusable ice will not be taxed from May 28 until June 10. More expensive goods like batteries, coolers and portable generators will also not be taxed. This is the first year that […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

A fun event is coming to McKenzie Park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 2nd Annual Red, White and BBQ event will take place at McKenzie Park this Saturday. Proceeds from the event will go to support the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center. The event will include the farmer’s market, a barbecue competition, kids cook competition, corn...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Showers and thunderstorms have moved out of northwest Florida and calm conditions have taken their place. Tomorrow will be comfortable and clear with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 80′s. That trend continues into Memorial Day weekend with some stronger winds helping to reduce humidity Friday into Sunday. High pressure continues throughout the weekend with high’s reaching the upper 80′s in inland areas while staying in the mid 80′s along the coast. Overall, conditions look great for your Memorial Day cookout!
WMBB

Memorial Day events in the Panhandle

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you are looking for a way to celebrate Memorial Day there are plenty of events going on this weekend. If you are looking for a way to celebrate here’s a list: Memorial Day Observance at Kent-Forest Lawn Cemetery The Bay County Commission and The Bay County Veteran’s Council will […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Animals at Bay County Animal Control are looking for homes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re looking to add another family member to your life, Bay County Animal Control has plenty of animals who are looking for homes. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Control stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio and she brought adoptable “Elvis,” a hound dog mix, with her. Evelyn told us about the adoption process and what steps are taken before animals like “Elvis” go to their forever homes.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Soldier returns home to watch his son graduate

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What started out as dinner at a local restaurant to celebrate an upcoming graduation quickly became an emotional reunion. “I knew something was up, something had to be up,” Royce Bailey said. Sergeant Trent Bailey has been deployed and unable to see his family...
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Rutherford High School graduate named on Time’s 100 Most Influential People List

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Rutherford High School graduate Nadine Smith was named alongside some of the world’s most recognizable people in Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022. She worked tirelessly for decades in order to create a better life for minorities in Florida, with...
WMBB

FWC investigating possible drowning in Gulf County

UPDATE: May 28, 2022 8:36 p.m. GULF COUNTY, Fla, (WMBB) — According to our media partner, The Star, officials said no body has been found as of Saturday afternoon. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation. Officials said their dive team was stationed along the river about three or four miles […]
GULF COUNTY, FL

