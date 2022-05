Vancouver PD and Clark County Sheriff’s Office among those working emphasis patrols. Local law enforcement will be out in force this weekend with DUI enforcement patrols. “Memorial Day Weekend brings a lot of people out to celebrate the holiday. Sometimes people like to drink alcohol or use drugs. That causes us to be at a more heightened awareness that people might be out there driving impaired,” said Sean Donaldson of the Vancouver Police Department.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO