UPDATE: 3 killed in I-81 crash in Washington County, Va.

MEADOWVIEW, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say three people were killed in a crash Tuesday evening on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia.

Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 4:35 p.m. on Interstate 81 north near mile marker 24.

According to the VSP, a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling south went off the side of the interstate, crossed the median, and struck a guardrail before flipping onto its side in the northbound lanes. A northbound 2020 Jeep Cherokee then struck the overturned vehicle, causing both to catch fire.

The adult male driver and an adult female passenger in the 2011 Grand Cherokee died at the scene. The adult male driver of the 2020 Cherokee also died at the scene. Their remains have been sent to Roanoke for identification.

The crash remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.