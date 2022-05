The Richmond Flying Squirrels lost, 9-3, to the Hartford Yard Goats on Saturday night at The Diamond, their third straight defeat. The Yard Goats (28-16) scored all nine of their runs with two outs and had five stolen bases. The Flying Squirrels (23-21) pitching staff tied a season-high with nine walks allowed by their four pitchers.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO