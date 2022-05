Dallas Keuchel is entering uncharted territory in the 11th season of his career. After giving up six runs in just two innings, his ERA ballooned to 7.88 on the yearー by far the highest it’s ever been at this point in a season. His 2.16 WHIP is the highest among all MLB pitchers with at least 30 innings under their belt this year, and it is much, much higher than his 1.282 career mark entering this season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO