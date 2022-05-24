ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

NY Jets Schedule: 5 games the Jets can't afford to lose in 2022

By Nathan Smith
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

The NY Jets schedule was recently released, and while it's a tough start to the 2022 campaign, the Jets have a great chance to have their best record since 2015, a season in which they went 10-6. With all the new talent New York added like Garrett Wilson, Sauce...

thejetpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Free agent for Buccaneers to sign if the unthinkable happens

As hard as it would be for the Buccaneers to prepare for a life without Rob Gronkowski, it might be worth knowing who is at least out there. While we would all like to hold out hope that Gronk is coming back to the Buccaneers to compete for one last Super Bowl with Tom Brady, at what point do we start looking towards the future?
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

NBA trusted its biggest game of the season so far to its worst referee

The NBA has all the faith in the world in Scott Foster calling a great Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat to decide the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals. With the Golden State Warriors having already won the west, the NBA is putting the ball in Scott Foster’s court to largely decide how Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat will shake out.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
State
New York State
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
FanSided

Chiefs: 3 worst moves of the 2022 offseason

The Kansas City Chiefs had an eventful offseason, but these three moves could come back to haunt them. The Kansas City Chiefs have watched as the entire AFC got stronger, especially in their own division. This happened after the Chiefs lost in overtime to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Now, the entire conference has been stocked up with talent and now, the NFC looks like it will be a much easier path to Super Bowl 57.
FanSided

Cade Otton primed to be latest Huskies draft steal for Buccaneers

The University of Washington has been kind to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as of late, and one tight end may continue that trend for the Buccaneers and Huskies. The Bucs, like most it not all teams in the NFL, have shown that they have a bit of a pattern when it comes to which colleges and universities they draft their players from. In recent years, Jason Licht and the company have shown a tendency to draft players from schools in Florida. This makes sense, considering the Buccaneers play their home games in, you guessed it, Tampa Bay, Florida. The University of Washington has also produced two of the last four Bucs’ first-round draft picks in the form of Vita Vea and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. Vea, who was seen as a first-round talent but not heavily coveted during the 2018 NFL Draft, is already among the NFL’s elite. Tryon-Shoyinka meanwhile, was the last pick of the first round in 2021 when the Buccaneers were essentially drafting for depth, and finds himself having a golden opportunity to break out and emerge as a star of the defense as the penciled-in starter.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
FanSided

Buccaneers are overly optimistic about major jump in 2022

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is in a good spot to make a jump in 2022, but is he going to make the jump that some on Buccaneers believe he could?. Realism is a hard thing to bring in the realm of professional sports. Buccaneers fans have likely seen this first-hand over the past few years as people talk about the team in a way that is always extremely hot or cold.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Mike Breen tests positive for COVID-19, won’t call Game 7

ESPN NBA play-by-play commentator Mike Breen will not be calling Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat after testing positive for COVID-19. Sunday, May 29 is a huge night for the NBA, as the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat face off in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The winner will then go on to face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. Game 7 will sound a bit different for those who have listened to the entire series between Boston and Miami.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Buccaneers newcomer should be on a short leash

The Buccaneers may have liked what they saw from Jaelon Darden in the pre-draft process, but his first year on the team did not live up to billing. It can be difficult to truly judge a rookie based on what you see during their first season. There are a lot of things that need to go right for most rookies to find success, and while it looked like Jaleon Darden met the criteria for that with the Buccaneers, he never found his step on offense or special teams.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Jets#The Jets#Dolphins#American Football#Ny Jets Schedule#The Afc North
FanSided

Kent Bazemore is the saddest man in sports after Warriors reach NBA Finals

Kent Bazemore joking tweeted that he’s “sick” after watching the Golden State Warriors make the NBA Finals after he left. The Golden State Warriors are heading to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in the past eight seasons after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals in five games. Now, they await the winner of the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat series.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

FanSided

255K+
Followers
482K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy