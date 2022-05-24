Primary Election Q&As: Pam Olson, Democrat

Pam Olson (Christopher Braunschweig)

Name: Pam Olson

City: Newton

Occupation: Retired Jasper County Assistant to the Engineer

Education: Graduated Certified Engineering Technician from Hawkeye Technical College

1. Introduce/Reintroduce yourself to voters and explain why you want to be on the Jasper County Board of Supervisors.

I moved to Jasper County in 1979 and worked for the county road department for 41 years. During my career, I surveyed, designed and inspected road and bridge projects built in Jasper County. I also did the budget and program for the department for the last 20+ years with input from the engineer. With my knowledge and experience I have demonstrated that I would be a proficient and hardworking member of the county board of supervisor.

2. Does the county communicate well with citizens? Are there ways the county can improve its communication or transparency? What do you propose?

The county has made a good step in getting help putting things online and doing meetings by Zoom, however, I have heard complaints about the quality of the transmittals and feel it is important for people to be able to attend in person supervisor’s meeting. I would propose one evening meeting or Saturday meeting per month, that would provide more opportunity for that.

3. What role does economic development play in Jasper County? How do you think the county is doing in that regard? What are ways you would improve it?

A county needs economic growth to survive but not at the expense of its citizens. We need to apply for all Grant money available and two communities in Jasper County have received $800,000 in grant money for the repurposing and restoration of two buildings to bring apartments into Newton and Prairie City. We need to promote our county but still respect our rural residents and the farming industry. I do not support forcibly taking land to build subdivisions.

4. How do you think the county is progressing in the secondary roads department? Do you believe gravel roads and bridge replacements are being properly addressed?

The secondary road department is constantly changing in our county with the size of equipment and weight of loads therefore the department should be continually looking at ways to improving the roads. It is not feasible to pave every road in the county, many will not meet the required design or paving points and the county could not afford to maintain them. The bridge situation across Iowa is critical and is being addressed in the county however they need to get more qualified and certified inspectors to prevent from spending an additional $65,000 for an independent engineering firm to inspect those projects.

5. What do you feel the role of public health is in providing health care to the community? How do you propose to meet the essential health care needs for the underserved populations?

First, I would like to applaud the diligent work that the Jasper County Public Health Department has been doing during the pandemic. I noticed on the county website the statement “We do not provide any direct service Home Care Program.” I am concerned for those who do not have access to computers to search for help with Home Care programs. With the aging population in our county, I feel that we need to be a helpful resource to our communities and to our homeless.

6. Rank what you think Jasper County’s top priorities should be. Explain your reasoning.

Economic growth through a focus on the quality of life. We need to have resources to help in bringing jobs, housing and entertainment to our county while supporting public schools and maintaining good law enforcement. We need to continue to work on our bridges and roads as they are constantly changing. Each of those elements is vital and work together for the economic growth picture to come together. We also need to improve the availability for citizens to attend supervisor meetings.