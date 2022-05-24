ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-270 crash injures one; roadway reopens

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Ev02_0fpAGXzC00

UPDATE: As of 10:15 p.m., lanes are cleared and the ramp from SR-161 to I-270 north has reopened, according to ODOT.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was injured and traffic is backed up after a crash involving a semi-truck and a disabled vehicle Tuesday evening on the northeast side of I-270.

Lanes on I-270 north between SR-161 and SR-3 are restricted due to the crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation . The eastbound ramp from SR-161 to I-270 north remains closed.

According to the Westerville Fire Department, the crash happened at approximately 6:25 p.m. when a semi-truck driving north on I-270 struck a disabled vehicle.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in serious condition but is expected to survive, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information is available at this time.

IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

