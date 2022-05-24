Tottenham star Son Heung-min is given hero's welcome back in South Korea as he shows off his Premier League Golden Boot in front of adoring fans

Son Heung-min has been given a hero's welcome in South Korea having returned home with the Premier League Golden Boot.

The Tottenhamd winger racked up 23 goals, including two on the final day of the season, to see him share the prestigious award with Liverpool's Mo Salah.

Son is already idolised in his homeland but the adulation went into overdrive upon his return to the country.

Son held up his Golden Boot award and was given a hero's welcome back in South Korea

Fans lined up to catch a glimpse of the man worshipped by everyone in the country

He was filmed at the airport, greeted by flashbulbs going off and fans pushing at th barrier to catch a glimpse of him.

Son held his gleaming prize for photographs and then bowed a number of times in a show of respect for those who had turned up.

The 29-year-old was wearing a mask and adhering to South Korea's Covid protocols after landing in Incheon.

And he has even earned praise from the country's president. Yoon Seok-youl said: 'This is a joyous occasion to be celebrated by the entire Asian football community.

Son said he did not expect the award to be so heavy after receiving it post-game

'I believe this award is the result of your passion after having devoted yourself and worked endlessly for your team all season.'

Son will be able to stay for an extended period in South Korea this offseason with Spurs playing pre-season fixtures in the country.

They will take on Sevilla at Suwon World Cup Stadium on July 16, three days after they face a K League select in Seoul. It will be Spurs' third visit to the country.

Speaking after his two goal's in Spurs' 5-0 win, Son said: 'It’s incredible to have this award. I can’t believe it. I got really emotional. I dreamed of it as a child. Literally it’s my in hands. I can’t believe it.'

'Until my goal I was really frustrated that I missed big chances. I told the players I missed the easiest chances and scored one of the toughest,' he added.

Son netted twice against Norwich and ended up sharing the Golden Boot with Mo Salah

The teammates of the South Korean appeared as delighted as he did

'I didn’t give up. I wanted to score today. The team helped me a lot at half-time. They wanted to help me, you could see it today.

'This season was a great lesson. Next season we can look forward to the Champions League. Everyone deserves to be there.

'Conte gives us so many different things. Before he came here nobody believed we’d reach the Champions League.'

On the trophy, Son said: 'It’s really heavy, I wasn’t expecting that. It was a great, great day for me.'