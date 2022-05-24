ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

Final data from April Select Traffic Enforcement Program

KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dRNpn_0fpAG3pt00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — During the month of April, 2022 Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Deputies participated in the Select Traffic Enforcement Program and Commercial Motor Vehicle STEP.

This is a federally funded program created with the intent of focusing on reducing crashes and crash-related injuries and deaths in and across the state of Texas.

In the duration of the Select Traffic Enforcement program, Deputies conducted 101 traffic stops these included:

  • 86 enforcement actions for speeding
  • 3 intersection violations
  • 23 other infractions not specifically identified

During the Commercial Motor Vehicle STEP Program Deputies conducted 37 Traffic stops these included:

  • 13 enforcement actions for speeding
  • 33 actions involving commercial motor vehicles
  • 2 other types of infractions not specifically identified
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Fugitive San Angelo Business Owner Subject of a Manhunt Arrested Friday

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man wanted for swindling customers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies Friday.   According to booking reports, Jordan Velez was booked into jail by Deputies at 9:34 a.m. Friday and is being held without bond.  A warrant for his arrest was issued Wednesday.   According to the TGCSO, Velez, age 36, is the owner of Viking Rentals Services and JC Asset Management in San Angelo. Velez is accused of theft of property involving heavy equipment rentals and sales.   After an investigation by the Criminal…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Filling potholes around the city

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Potholes are a nuisance on many roads due to weather or wear and tear, and because of that, it can causes issues for you, the driver. “If we don’t get it repaired it’s obviously just going to get bigger so early detection, early cure is what we’re shooting for,” said Patrick Frerich, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
Tom Green County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Sports
County
Tom Green County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KLST/KSAN

Mesquite Heat fire 93% contained, forest service returns to base

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas A&M Forest Service gave its final update on the Mesquite Heat fire, burning in rural Taylor County. According to a release from the forest service, the Mesquite Heat fire is 93% contained at its remaining 10,960 acres in size. ⮞Click here to view Big Country Homepage’s full coverage […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: May 28, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Francisco Balderas, 77, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday,...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

8 arrested Tuesday in Nolan County for entering country illegally

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Nolan County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) said it found seven people being driven into the country illegally Tuesday. In a Facebook post, NCSO reported that, during a traffic stop, they discovered the car full of people and determined that they were entering the country illegally. NCSO called it an incident […]
NOLAN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAISD increases security following Uvalde shooting

SAN ANGELO, Texas — In wake of the tragedy that occurred in Uvalde Texas both the SAPD and the San Angelo Independent School District has decided to implement additional levels of security across all campuses in San Angelo. The goal of the SAPD and the SAISD is to maintain a safe environment for all students […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
BigCountryHomepage

Heavy smoke, flames in overnight fire at Abilene welding business

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An overnight fire about half-a-mile from Hardin-Simmons University caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages to a privately owned business early Friday morning. Just after 3:30 a.m. Friday, the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to a fire in the 2400 block of North Treadaway Boulevard. AFD said it arrived to […]
ABILENE, TX
NewsWest 9

Shawn Adkins pretrial pushed back to June 16

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — Shawn Adkins pretrial hearing has been pushed back to June 16 according to the District Attorney. The trial date is still set for June 28. Adkins is accused of murdering Dunn, a Colorado City teen who went missing in 2010. Adkins was dating Hailey's mother, Billie Dunn, at the time of her disappearance.
COLORADO CITY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Street closures beginning Tuesday, May 31

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Starting Tuesday, May 31 there will be more street closures. College Hills Boulevard Project College Hills Boulevard, south of the intersection of College Hills and Oxford Avenue, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for utility work. It is recommended for citizens traveling northbound to instead travel west on […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
KLST/KSAN

Interested in working as an officer; SAPD is currently hiring

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is currently accepting applications for the positions of Police Officer as well as Dispatcher. This career requires high levels of professionalism, honesty, integrity and a sense of community, It is both challenging and rewarding. If this sounds like you or someone you know it is encouraged […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Mesquite Heat fire reaches 82% containment

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Mesquite Heat fire reached 82% containment Thursday, on day 10 of its burning in rural Taylor County. The size of the fire remained the same at just less than 11,000 acres in size, according to a release from the Texas A&M Forest Service. ⮞Click here to view Big Country Homepage’s […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

2 fires threaten structures in Lake Fort Phantom area

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two small fires broke out Thursday afternoon near Lake Fort Phantom, threatening structures. Fire officials told KTAB/KRBC that both fires were contained before spreading to any nearby structures. The first fire happening near the corner of Cove Road and Raindance Circle, and the second along Dixon Road. A cause of this […]
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead and one injured

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On May 27, 2022, at 7:51 PM two vehicles crashed on FM 2105 & Rust Road leaving one dead and one injured. The driver of vehicle one was Christopher Davidsons, 31 years old, and was transported to Shannon Medical Center with incapacitating injuries. His passenger was Cindy Davidson, 50 years old […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAISD Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff shares his thoughts on Uvalde

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST) – San Angelo ISD’s Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff talked with KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue during the 5 p.m. news on May 26th, 2022. Dr. Dethloff shared his thoughts on the incident in Uvalde. “It truly just rips your soul apart and it’s completely senseless,” Dr. Dethloff shared. “For me, a superintendent of […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD takes in wanted subjects after pursuit

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On May 21, 2022, around 2:30 PM wanted subject, Casey Hines was observed by an officer with the SAPD Gang Unit behind the wheel of a red in color Jeep Patriot at a local motel in the 1100blk of N. Chadbourne. Elizabeth Usery, another wanted subject was seen getting into the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy