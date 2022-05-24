Final data from April Select Traffic Enforcement Program
SAN ANGELO, Texas — During the month of April, 2022 Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Deputies participated in the Select Traffic Enforcement Program and Commercial Motor Vehicle STEP.
This is a federally funded program created with the intent of focusing on reducing crashes and crash-related injuries and deaths in and across the state of Texas.
In the duration of the Select Traffic Enforcement program, Deputies conducted 101 traffic stops these included:
- 86 enforcement actions for speeding
- 3 intersection violations
- 23 other infractions not specifically identified
During the Commercial Motor Vehicle STEP Program Deputies conducted 37 Traffic stops these included:
- 13 enforcement actions for speeding
- 33 actions involving commercial motor vehicles
- 2 other types of infractions not specifically identified
