Final data from April Select Traffic Enforcement Program

SAN ANGELO, Texas — During the month of April, 2022 Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Deputies participated in the Select Traffic Enforcement Program and Commercial Motor Vehicle STEP.

This is a federally funded program created with the intent of focusing on reducing crashes and crash-related injuries and deaths in and across the state of Texas.

In the duration of the Select Traffic Enforcement program, Deputies conducted 101 traffic stops these included:

86 enforcement actions for speeding

3 intersection violations

23 other infractions not specifically identified

During the Commercial Motor Vehicle STEP Program Deputies conducted 37 Traffic stops these included:

13 enforcement actions for speeding

33 actions involving commercial motor vehicles

2 other types of infractions not specifically identified

