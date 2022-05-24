ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas school shooting: State leaders react to ‘horrific tragedy’

By Kelsey Thompson
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KnG3r_0fpAG2xA00

UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Fourteen children and a teacher were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Tuesday, in what Gov. Greg Abbott later called a “horrific tragedy.”

“What happened in Uvalde is a horrific tragedy that cannot be tolerated in the state of Texas,” Abbott said.

Uvalde reported an active shooter situation at the elementary school shortly before noon Tuesday. During a press conference later that afternoon, Abbott identified the shooter as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, who is believed to have been killed by responding officers.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called the mass casualty event a “horrific shooting” and commended efforts from law enforcement personnel who responded to the scene.

“Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde,” Cruz said in a tweet . “We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding. Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly.”

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, said “our broken hearts are with Uvalde” in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

Nationally, United States Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed President Joe Biden has been briefed on the “horrific news” of the shooting and will continue to receive updates as they are made available.

