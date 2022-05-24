Augie baseball graduates honored in ceremony

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Matt Gage quit his corporate job with the living and took a job he finds more fulfilling overseeing Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Sioux Falls. “My favorite part of the job is a funeral is a solemn occasion and I find peace in those few minutes when everything is quiet, and I’m off to the side. I can hear the birds, the prayers and any songs being sung,” Gage said. “It brings peace and harmony, it comes together.”

