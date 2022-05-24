Augie baseball graduates honored in ceremony

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota students will be part of a Memorial Day parade in our nation’s capital Monday. Members of the Harrisburg High School band will be included in a parade band marching down Constitution Avenue in Washington, DC. Monday afternoon. KELOLAND Media group will be...
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Enjoy live music at Good Earth State Park southeast of Sioux Falls. Good Earth’s Summer Concert Series features Tom Watson who performs at 4 p.m. The concert is free to attend but a park entrance license is required for vehicles entering the park.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Recent deadly mass shootings in New York and Texas have grabbed the attention of people across the country, and this weeekend a protest against gun violence took place in central Sioux Falls. Protesters old, young and in-between gathered Saturday at Van Eps Park to...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The recent storm damage on top of a baby formula shortage has people across KELOLAND seeking help. That’s been making for a busy few weeks for the 211 Helpline Center. The Helpline Center in Sioux Falls has seen an influx of callers searching...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For many families, Memorial Day Weekend is all about getting out on the lake, but one local business makes sure anyone staying in Sioux Falls can also enjoy some time out on the water. This will be the 3rd summer the owner of Flow...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls has seen a lot of growth since the pandemic started, with many people moving here from all over the country. Many are also bringing some unique businesses like Sound Body Studio. “At the most basic level it’s a deep relaxation therapy, it’s...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls lawn care company that accidentally destroyed hundreds of lawns three weeks ago is trying to make things right with its customers. The owner of Kut & Kill says it’s going to be costly and it’s going to take time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — BronzeAge Art Casting, across the street from Falls Park, is hosting a Falls Art Market from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Market-goers can check out a variety of local pottery, paintings, jewelry, wood, metal, glass and fiber arts. Visitors can also learn iron casting basics and how bronze sculptures are made. Admission is free.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department says the VA Hospital campus was on lockdown after a “mental health” incident late Friday morning. The lockdown has since been cleared. A heavy police presence could be seen outside of the Sioux Falls VA campus around...
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) – For a lot of campers, Memorial Day weekend is when they dust off the tents and RVs to enjoy the unofficial start of summer. “Just getting out of the house, relaxing. Come out here, we got the pool, enough activities for the kids, it’s just a great weekend to relax,” Tony Konshak from Harrisburg said.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Matt Gage quit his corporate job with the living and took a job he finds more fulfilling overseeing Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Sioux Falls. “My favorite part of the job is a funeral is a solemn occasion and I find peace in those few minutes when everything is quiet, and I’m off to the side. I can hear the birds, the prayers and any songs being sung,” Gage said. “It brings peace and harmony, it comes together.”
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, May 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sisseton man will spend time behind bars after pleading guilty to Domestic Violence Assault. A Browns Valley, Minnesota man will...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people will be visiting cemeteries this weekend to honor fallen veterans and remember lost loved ones. Nick Saunders is part of the crew making Woodlawn Cemetery look its best for Memorial Day weekend. On Thursday, the assistant gardener was planting flower beds. “Well,...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, May 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Following a late-night/early morning round of severe weather across eastern portions of KELOLAND, we’ll need to watch the skies once more as we head later into Sunday.
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Fourteen people were cited at a party in Harrisburg that involved underage drinking. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says they arrived at the residence around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Once on the scene, they cited 14 individuals for underage consumption. Deputies also cited one...
A rare combination of severe weather ingredients will create a very complex and potentially dangerous weather situation the next 24 hours as severe weather threats develop over the region. It is important to be informed of the latest forecasts and have a plan in place should severe weather develop in your area. This discussion is intended to give you our best insight into the chronological order of events as we see them.
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A stabbing in northeast Sioux Falls sent one man to the hospital Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 2100 block of East Russell Street at 5:38 a.m. for a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital with non...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Back in the day, it was one of the most popular bars in the Midwest with live music almost every night. The Pomp Room is legendary for those who remember it. The Ertz family bought it in 1971 and kept it running for 27...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is headed to prison for rape involving a child in Minnehaha County. Brian Keith Kimball was sentenced to 40-years, with 10 years suspended. He will also get credit for time served. In March, Kimball pled guilty to one count of...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Severe weather looking likely for the holiday weekend. With the return to hot and humid conditions, severe weather is also returning to KELOLAND. With sunshine for your Friday leading into Memorial Weekend, temperatures warmed to the 80s for many locations. While the humidity didn’t seem bad, there was an uptick in the dew point temperatures and it will become increasingly humid as we go through the holiday weekend. Along with the heat and humidity, pieces of energy will spark severe storms in KELOLAND throughout the weekend.
