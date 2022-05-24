Memorial Day car parade being held at Skye Canyon Park on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Skye Canyon will be hosting its third annual Patriotic Car Parade on Saturday in celebration of Memorial Day.

The event will also help support Kline Veterans Fund, which provides financial assistance and other support to homeless and at-risk veterans and their families in southern Nevada.

For a $10 donation, families can register their vehicle for a spot in the car parade and decorate it in support of the holiday. All vehicle participation fees will go toward the organization.

The car parade will begin and end at Skye Canyon Park, with cars lining up at 9:30 a.m. The parade will begin at 10:15 a.m. and will be led by a themed-float and representatives from Kline Veterans Fund.

The parade was introduced in 2020 as peart of the Thrive At Skye program. More activities have been added to the festivities this year: after the parade, there will be music, food trucks, and giveaways at the celebration.

To register your vehicle in the parade, visit this link .

Skye Canyon Park is located at 10111 W Skye Canyon Park Drive.

