Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield Boys Lacrosse Tops Smith Voc

By iBerkshires.com Sports
iBerkshires.com
 5 days ago

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. – Mitchell Manning scored seven goals Tuesday...

www.iberkshires.com

iBerkshires.com

Hoosac Valley Hosts MIAA Leadership Training

CHESHIRE, Mass. -- Fifty Berkshire County high school student-athletes participated in a Leadership Training on Monday at Hoosac Valley High School. Inner Edge provides a one-day forum where athletic student leaders receive a customized, intensive training that introduces and reinforces basic leadership and life skills to assist them in maximizing their contribution to their teams, school and community.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Public Schools Hold First Unified Game Day

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The School Department held its first Unified Game Day on Friday that included the district's special needs children and families in a daylong Special Olympics event at Taconic High School. "We want to showcase the strengths that students have and there are so many. I think...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Mount Greylock Wellness Students Plant Perennials at Sweetwood

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Life at the Sweetwood senior living center is a little more colorful thanks to the efforts of a group of students from Mount Greylock Regional School. "In my class, I wanted them to do some kind of gratitude project, that's how it started," explained Lynn Jordan, who teaches a social emotional wellness class at the middle-high school.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lescarbeau, Drury Take Must-Win Game to Clinch Tourney Berth

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – While other teams around the region have been playing in the Western Mass tournament this week, the Drury baseball team has, after a fashion, been playing in the state tournament. A week ago, the Blue Devils sported a record of 7-10 and knew that they...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Milling and Paving Operations on Sections of Route 8 and Route 9

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting overnight hour milling and paving operations on sections of Route 8 and Route 9 in Pittsfield. The work will take place nightly on Tuesday, May 31, Wednesday, June 1, Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3, from...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Weekend Outlook: The Return of Solid Sound

Berkshire County will be offering a variety of indoor and outdoor events this hot rainy weekend including music festivals, concerts, fundraisers, and farmers markets. Grammy award-winning band Wilco will be headlining at the Solid Sound Festival this Friday through Saturday. Solid Sound happens every other summer on Massachusetts Museum of...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Congressman Jamie Raskin to Speak at OLLI/BCC Lecture Series

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Berkshire Community College (BCC) presents the 2022 Mona Sherman Memorial Lecture on Saturday, May 28 at 5 pm. Congressman Jamie Raskin, author of "Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth and the Trials of American Democracy," will be the guest speaker. "The Mona...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

North County Observes an Early Memorial Day

ADAMS, Mass. — American Legion Post 160 made its 88th pilgrimage to the Mount Greylock War Memorial to honor their fallen comrades Sunday morning. The towns of Clarksburg and Lanesborough also held observances for Memorial Day. Wayne Soares, motivational speaker, comedian, son of a World War II Seabee, and...
iBerkshires.com

Third Pittsfield Man Found Guilty in Carnevale Shooting

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A Berkshire Superior Court jury found one man guilty Friday but acquitted another in the shooting of Nicholas Carnevale of Cheshire in 2018. Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez, 27, of Pittsfield was found guilty of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed kidnapping with serious bodily injury, two counts of armed kidnapping, two counts of assault and battery, and malicious damage to a motor vehicle.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Fire Officials Urge Seasonal Fire Safety During Memorial Day

STOW, Mass. — With the Memorial Day weekend coming up, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, Shrewsbury Fire Chief James Vuona, president of the Fire Chiefs Association of Massachusetts, and Chief Fire Warden David Celino of the Department of Conservation and Recreation are asking residents to practice fire safety this summer.
SHREWSBURY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Veteran Spotlight: Army Sgt. Christine Zecker

LEE, Mass. — Christine Zecker served her country in Army as a sergeant from 1989 to 1998. She enlisted on Halloween night at 21 years of age and was sent to basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C., where she was platoon leader for her class. "It was the first...
LEE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Traffic Commission Supports 3-Hour Parking Limit on North Street

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A three-hour limit may be implemented for parking on North Street. The Traffic Commission on Monday accepted a petition from North Street business owners requesting that metered on-street parking is limited to three hours. The owner of Cheveux Hair Clinic David Daunais received signatures from 26...
PITTSFIELD, MA

