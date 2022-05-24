30-year-old man killed in Clay County crash: Missouri troopers

A 30-year-old man was killed late Monday morning in a three-vehicle crash that occurred in Excelsior Springs, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Police officers were called around 10:20 a.m. to the area of U.S. 69 highway and Jesse James Road following a collision that involved three vehicles, according to a patrol crash report.

The victim was identified as Richard Dobbins of Excelsior Springs. He was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

Investigators determined the crash happened after Dobbins failed to yield at a traffic light. The vehicle he was driving struck the passenger side of a 2012 Nissan, which then hit the front of another car, the report said.

Dobbins’ vehicle overturned in a ditch and he was thrown from the vehicle, according to the report. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time, the report said.

Authorities reported that the other drivers experienced minor injuries.