City of Morton barely missed by tornado, mayor grateful for no damage

MORTON, Texas – Severe weather took over West Texas Monday evening with a tornado that barely missed the city of Morton. Reports from the National Weather Service said it hit a few miles away from Levelland.

City officials asked residents to take shelter from a storm expected to cause serious damage Monday night.

Damage to cars, trees, rooftops, landscape and more, the mayor told EverythingLubbock.com.

Instead, the storm took over open fields and missed the majority of the city.

However, it brought down several power lines, with most of the damage happening to the outskirts of Morton.

The country club golf course was still covered in debris by Tuesday afternoon.

“Thank God we were spared of any life threatening events and nobody got hurt,” said Richard Levitt, Mayor for the City of Morton.

One resident said the tornado upended his shed, shattering it into pieces just six feet from his house.

“It could have just as well taken our city right off the map, so we just have to look back and get as prepared as possible,” said Levitt.

The storm brought winds up to 70 MPH and was a close call that the city of Morton said will hopefully be a precursor to modified emergency plans.

“Stay informed. Stay educated. Everyone should have an emergency plan in case of weather events and any other natural disasters,” said Levitt.

