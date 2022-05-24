ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland restaurant makes Yelp’s top Indian eatery in the state

By Gabby Urenda
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45u0Cl_0fpAE21a00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Yelp announced its top Indian eatery in every state, and one Portland restaurant was given the honor.

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Yelp said it dug through data to find the top Indian eatery in every state. The mobile app and website identified businesses in the “Indian” category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using several factors, including total volume and ratings of reviews.

At least 14 children, 1 teacher dead in Texas school shooting, Gov. Abbott says

Which Portland eatery made the list?

Maruti Indian Restaurant, located at 1925 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard. The website’s restaurant describes its as an “authentic” and “contemporary” Indian eatery.

“After honing our culinary skills with our original location in Mt. Shasta, California, where we earned a five-star Yelp rating, we are delighted to present a gracious Indian dining experience to individuals and families in this beautiful city,” said Maruti. “Come enjoy excellent vegetarian food accompanied with outstanding service and a fun, welcoming atmosphere.”

Lake Mead exposing more sunken relics

The menu includes dishes such as the Samosa Chole, which is one samosa – cut in half – mixed with garbanzo beans cooked in Indian spices drizzled with tamarind and cilantro chutney, garnished with red onions. You can also find classics like Tikka Masala and naan bread.

To learn more about the restaurant, visit here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

Where to Grab a Bite After an Oregon Hike

After enduring months of damp gloom, Portlanders greet each spring with uncommon fervor, and those of us with even the mildest outdoorsy streak head for the trails — at least until floating season arrives a few weeks later. Venturing into the mountains for a weekend hike and looking for a casual bite on the way back a bit more interesting than golden arches drive-through? Look no further than our list here, with convenient hike-pairing suggestions.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Mysterious, Even Mystical at One N. Oregon Coast Spot Near Cannon Beach

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – You probably already know this spot, but you don't know you did. You've likely stopped at those overlooks just south of Cannon Beach: Silver Point is one of the most visited spots on the Oregon coast with its arresting views of Haystack Rock, glimpses of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse in the distance and other funky crevices and blobs below the viewpoint. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
CANNON BEACH, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Portland, OR
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Restaurants
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Food#Indian Dishes#Food Drink#Asian American#Maruti Indian Restaurant
Estacada News

Serving their neighbors: Kristy's food cart offers 'down-home' cooking on Estacada's Main Street

Kristy's menu includes a smash burger, a chicken sandwich, a Philly cheesesteak and moreOne of Estacada's newest food carts is focused on community. In March, Kristy and Vince Adams opened Kristy's Down Home Cookin' at 367 S.E. Main St. The Estacada residents want to offer their neighbors another option for quality and affordable food. "We're going on 13 years in Estacada, and we don't ever plan on leaving," Vince said. "People said to us, 'You could put your cart somewhere else,' and we said, 'That's not what we want to do.' We want to serve the people of Estacada and...
ESTACADA, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
Country
India
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Oregonian

Portland’s largest mausoleum opens to the public only over Memorial Day weekend

For the first time in two years, the 250-pound solid bronze doors to the most exclusive crypt in town will reopen at Wilhelm’s Portland Memorial Mausoleum. The century-old Rae Room, holding the marble sarcophagi of a lumber baron and his scandalous second wife, is closed to the public 364 days of the year, opened only on Memorial Day. The past two years, it has remained closed even then because of the pandemic.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

6 top-rated hikes on the North Oregon Coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Heading to the Oregon Coast this Memorial Day weekend? Despite the rainy forecast, there there are still great hikes to be had along Oregon’s North Coast. Check out some of Google’s top-rated hiking trails from just north of Lincoln City to the mouth of the Columbia River. Oswald West State Park […]
OREGON STATE
KGW

Clam digging along the Oregon coast | Grant's Getaways

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon’s beaches are popular year-round destinations, but in Clatsop County there’s a famous sandy stretch that turns into clam heaven for thousands of people who dig their suppers from the sea. As springtime moves into high gear, the best low tides of the...
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
KXL

Two Delicious Local Eateries Add New Locations

Afuri and Nola Doughnuts are adding new locations. I’ve had the pleasure of trying both! Let’s start with NOLA. The New Orleans inspired bakery is already in Lake Oswego and the Pearl District, and has just recently opened a third location in Beaverton. Not only does the Beaverton shop offer NOLA’s famed classic brioche doughnuts, la’ssants, beignets and spice buns, there are also new breakfast, brunch and midday menus, including frittatas, bananas foster waffles, bread pudding French toast, hand pies, brioche, flatbreads and breadsticks. The Beaverton store will also introduce a beverage program, which features traditional café au lait, beer, wine and cider.
BEAVERTON, OR
Herald and News

Dr. Martens gives the boot to Oregon jobs

Dr. Martens is giving the boot an Oregon distribution center and 71 jobs, according to a filing by the shoe and boot maker to the state’s economic agency. Dr. Martens AirWair USA LLC, the Portland-based American arm of the British boot maker, has notified the Oregon Office of Workforce Investments that it is closing a distribution center. The shoemaker is cutting 71 distribution and administrative jobs associated with the center on Anchor Street in Portland.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy