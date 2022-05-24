ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Hurricanes may be stronger, more frequent this year, NOAA says

By By Jason Beeferman, The Texas Tribune
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ytgvl_0fpADyeu00

Hurricane season along the Atlantic Ocean is expected to be more active than usual this year, with a higher probability that major storms will make landfall in Texas and other areas along the eastern coast, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Tuesday.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially starts June 1, and the national agency’s findings are consistent with other scientific organizations’ predictions. According to NOAA, there is a 65% chance the hurricane season will be more active than usual and only a 10% chance that this year will have below-average activity.

NOAA expects this season, which extends until Nov. 30, will have 14 to 21 named storms. Six to 10 could become hurricanes — including three to six major ones with winds of 111 mph or higher. The average season has 14 named storms.

If the prediction comes true, 2022 will be the seventh consecutive above-average season for Atlantic hurricanes in the U.S.

Factors like La Niña, warmer sea surface temperatures and an enhanced West African monsoon will all likely contribute to an above-average season this year, NOAA officials said. Climate change has contributed to make those phenomenons more intense, NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said Tuesday.

While Spinrad said no single storm on its own can be evidence of climate change, the changing climate is a likely factor in having more active hurricane seasons. Climate change warms ocean temperatures, which in turn strengthens hurricanes. It also increases sea levels, which enhances storm surges. Multiple scientific studies have also found that Hurricane Harvey, for instance, could not have produced so much rain without climate change.

“We can’t simply point to a particular storm, whether it’s a strong storm like Ida or any others, and say, ‘There, that is climate change,’” Spinrad said. “The attribution is more in the patterns, the tendencies, the mode that we’re in.”

Texans, especially those in hurricane evacuation zones, should start getting ready for this year’s hurricane season now. NOAA recommends Americans prepare by reviewing and updating their insurance policies, developing an evacuation plan, assembling disaster supplies and reinforcing their homes.

“We are seeing these storms develop faster,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “They’re developing more frequently, and it’s giving our state and local emergency managers less time to actually warn the public.”

A Colorado State University study similarly found that probabilities for major hurricanes this season are higher than average, with a 71% chance of at least one major hurricane across the continental U.S. coastline, compared to an average 52% chance. The study also found that the Gulf Coast, from the Florida Panhandle to Brownsville, has a 46% chance of at least one major hurricane this season, which is 16% higher than last century’s average.

“Essentially everything is pointing toward an active Atlantic season,” said John Nielsen-Gammon, Texas state climatologist and director of the Texas Center for Climate Studies at Texas A&M University. “It doesn’t guarantee one but it makes it quite a bit more likely.”

Nielsen-Gammon said anywhere along the coast that’s less than 25 feet above sea level is potentially vulnerable to a storm surge, and that hurricane-force winds can be felt in Texas even hundreds of miles inland.

He also warned hurricanes can bring heavy rainfall “just about anywhere” in Texas.

“We’ve seen extreme rainfall from tropical storms and hurricanes in places like Del Rio and Albany,” he said. “They can wander just about anywhere, so the risk of flooding is just about everywhere in the state from a hurricane.”

Disclosure: Texas A&M University has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here .

Stories like the one you just read come to life at The Texas Tribune Festival , the Tribune's annual celebration of politics and policy happening Sept. 22-24 in downtown Austin. For just a little bit longer you can grab a discounted ticket to this year's event, but act fast — savings end on May 31! Buy now and save.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/05/24/texas-hurricane-season/ .

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Comments / 5

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Powerful Hurricane of All Time

Hurricane Ida hit the United States earlier this year as a Category 4 storm. Some estimates are that it was the second most powerful hurricane to hit the country in recorded history. Ida formed on August 21 and did not dissipate until September 4. During that time, it devastated Louisiana and other parts of the […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

Bad news for the 2022 hurricane season: The Loop Current, a fueler of monster storms, is looking a lot like it did in 2005, the year of Katrina

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, and the Gulf of Mexico is already warmer than average. Even more worrying is a current of warm tropical water that is looping unusually far into the Gulf for this time of year, with the power to turn tropical storms into monster hurricanes. It’s called the Loop Current, and it’s the 800-pound gorilla of Gulf hurricane risks. When the Loop Current reaches this far north this early in the hurricane season – especially during what’s forecast to be a busy season – it can spell disaster for folks along the Northern Gulf...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Albany, TX
WFLA

1st named storm of hurricane season possible next week

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hurricane season is still a few weeks away, but mother nature may have an early season surprise in store. There is some chance a subtropical storm may form next week off the East Coast and potentially move back south and west toward the Southeastern Seaboard. Like many early-season storms – if the […]
ENVIRONMENT
InsideHook

These States Are in For an Alarmingly Hot Summer

It’s getting hot out there, and it’s still spring. And according to a new government report, the heat is going to be brutal in several states over the next few months. In a just-released report (“Climate and Health Outlook”) from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Office of Climate Change and Health Equity (OCCHE), the government agencies projected which states and counties were expected to experience “extremely hot days,” which is when the daily maximum temperature is above the 95th percentile value of the historical temperature distribution in that area.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Harvey#Hurricane Evacuation#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Hurricane Seasons#Noaa#La Ni A#West African
natureworldnews.com

One of the Worst Invasive Species on Earth Spotted in Western Washington

There have been confirmed sightings of African clawed frogs, one of the world's worst invasive species, in Washington's Issaquah, Lacey and Bothell. State officials warn that the invasive species which can adapt to highly diverse environmental conditions - even in outer space - are eating and competing with local animals, CBS News reported. The predatory semi-aquatic frog native to sub-Saharan Africa reproduces so rapidly, double the population and range within 10 years, according to Washington Invasive Species Council (WISC).
KING COUNTY, WA
click orlando

Full list of names for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

The National Hurricane Center is tracking the first tropical wave to come off the coast of Africa, even though it is more than three weeks until the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, which starts on June 1. The NHC reported Monday morning that the tropical wave emerged off...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

'Very scary sight to see' as massive tornado spins across open field

An enormous tornado touched down on Monday and, miraculously, it didn't injure anyone or damage anything -- but it gave storm chasers a sight they’ll likely never forget. Storm chasers in northwestern Texas were in the right place at the right time Monday night when they captured incredible footage of what appeared to be a massive tornado that touched down in an open field. Around 7 p.m. CDT, the first of four tornadoes was on the ground near the town of Morton, Texas, which is about 60 miles northwest of Lubbock, giving chasers a view they likely won't soon forget.
MORTON, TX
rigzone.com

Up To 6 Major Atlantic Hurricanes Forecasted For 2022

Forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, are predicting above average hurricane activity in the Atlantic this year, NOAA’s website has revealed. NOAA’s outlook for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which extends from June 1 to November 30, predicts a 65 percent...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Footage captures massive tornado heading for tiny Texas town

A massive tornado has been captured on camera tearing towards the town of Lockett, Texas, in the early hours of Wednesday.The sheriff’s department in Wilbarger County reported "extensive structural damage" in the small town that lies close to the Oklahoma border, according to news outlet Weather.com.Wilberger County Sheriff Brian Fritze told News Channel 6 that first responders could not assess damage or downed power lines overnight but said that several homes and barns appeared to suffer extensive damage. Sheriff Fritze also confirmed there were no significant injuries or deaths.The video showed a huge column of dust heading towards wind...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Yellowstone

An earthquake struck Wyoming in the area of Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday morning, according to the University of Utah's Seismograph Stations. There were no reports of damage or injuries. The 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck just after 7:30 a.m. local time at a depth of 8.7 miles, the University of...
WYOMING STATE
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy