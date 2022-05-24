ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheffield, MA

DeGrenier Fires No-Hitter in Western Mass Quarters

By iBerkshires.com Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHEFFIELD, Mass. -- Hunter DeGrenier struck out nine in a complete game no-hitter Tuesday as the Mount Everett baseball team beat Smith...

Abel Leads Mount Greylock Past Wahconah

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Ainsley Abel scored five goals and set up two more on Thursday to lead the Mount Greylock girls lacrosse team to a 16-5 win over Wahconah. Phoebe Hughes, Lucy McWeeny and Lexi Politis each had a hat trick for the Mounties, who got three saves from Christy Rech.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
Late Rally Trips Mount Everett Baseball in Western Mass Semis

GRANBY, Mass. – The Granby baseball team Thursday broke open a two-run game with a 12 run fourth inning to earn a 16-2 win over Mount Everett in the semi-finals of the Western Massachusetts Class D tournament. The Rams pounded out seven hits and took advantage of four Eagles...
GRANBY, MA
Hoosac Valley Shuts Out Smith Academy to Reach Final

ADAMS, Mass. — The Hoosac Valley softball team Thursday knocked off Smith Academy, 8-0, to reach the Western Massachusetts Class D title game. Pitcher Rylynn Witek led the Hurricanes in the game, homering and scoring four times. Shortstop Gracelyn Wright scored two runs, while Izabela Tart and Ella Bissallon each scored one.
ADAMS, MA
Hampshire Girls Lacrosse Tops Lee

LEE, Mass. – Skyler Duda scored seven goals Thursday to lead the Hampshire girls lacrosse team to an 11-7 win over Lee. Annette Boyko and Bri Kelly each had two goals and an assist for the Wildcats. Tessa Baldwin registered a goal and an assist. Sierra Beckman made 12...
LEE, MA
Pittsfield's Coscia Second in Discus at D5 State Meet

WESTON, Mass. – Pittsfield High senior Kieran Coscia placed second in the discus Thursday at the Division 5 State Championship at Weston High School. Lenox and PHS sent athletes to the district meet, which got underway on Thursday and concludes on Saturday. Coscia’s best mark of 153 feet, 2...
PITTSFIELD, MA
St. Mary's Boys Lacrosse Downs Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Anthony Pighetti scored four goals Thursday to lead the St. Mary’s boys lacrosse team to a 12-1 win over Pittsfield. Mitch Manning scored a goal, and Hunter Christman made 12 saves for the Generals. Pittsfield finishes the regular season 4-12.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Lescarbeau, Drury Take Must-Win Game to Clinch Tourney Berth

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – While other teams around the region have been playing in the Western Mass tournament this week, the Drury baseball team has, after a fashion, been playing in the state tournament. A week ago, the Blue Devils sported a record of 7-10 and knew that they...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Recollections of a Pittsfield Kid: We were played

“Recollections of a Pittsfield Kid” is a series of vignettes exploring the author’s youthful days in the Osceola Park neighborhood of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, during the 1950s and early 1960s. At the time of these adventures, the author was between six and 14 years old. I was playing a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Milling and Paving Operations on Sections of Route 8 and Route 9

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting overnight hour milling and paving operations on sections of Route 8 and Route 9 in Pittsfield. The work will take place nightly on Tuesday, May 31, Wednesday, June 1, Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3, from...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Pittsfield Public Schools Hold First Unified Game Day

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The School Department held its first Unified Game Day on Friday that included the district's special needs children and families in a daylong Special Olympics event at Taconic High School. "We want to showcase the strengths that students have and there are so many. I think...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 14:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hampden; Hampshire; Worcester The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Windham County in northern Connecticut Northern Tolland County in northern Connecticut Northeastern Hartford County in northern Connecticut Southwestern Worcester County in central Massachusetts Southeastern Hampshire County in western Massachusetts Southeastern Hampden County in western Massachusetts * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 234 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Stafford, or 12 miles east of Enfield, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Worcester, Springfield, Enfield, Vernon, South Windsor, Ludlow, Holden, Webster, Southbridge, Auburn, Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, Ellington, Tolland, Belchertown, Wilbraham, Oxford, Millbury, Charlton and Palmer. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
Numerous police departments respond to crash turned pursuit Saturday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Northampton Police, long with numerous other agencies, responded to a request for assistance from Hadley Police - for a multi-car crash on Route 9. According to Northampton Police, a suspect vehicle was being pursued on several charges by Holyoke Police. The car was being pursued allegedly struck...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Shaker High teacher now missing for two months

It has now been two months since the disappearance of Shaker High School teacher Meghan Marohn. The 42-year-old woman from Delmar was last seen near Long Cope Park in Lee, Massachusetts back in March.
LEE, MA
Congressman Jamie Raskin to Speak at OLLI/BCC Lecture Series

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Berkshire Community College (BCC) presents the 2022 Mona Sherman Memorial Lecture on Saturday, May 28 at 5 pm. Congressman Jamie Raskin, author of "Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth and the Trials of American Democracy," will be the guest speaker. "The Mona...
PITTSFIELD, MA
One person arrested following shooting in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Vermont are investigating yet another shooting, this time in Brattleboro. Brattleboro Police say the shooting happened Thursday night near Elliot and Birge Streets and that one suspect was arrested. No injuries have been reported. The roads in that area were closed for a bit...
BRATTLEBORO, VT

