Council pursues deputy fire chief

During its May 17 meeting, the Russellville City Council voted in favor of authorizing the submission of a job description for deputy fire chief to the civil service board for its approval. It’s a move Fire Chief Joe Mansell said makes sense for ensuring things run smoothly in order...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three Tennessee Valley men are banding together to create legislation in Alabama. It’s called Connie’s Law. This after their mother’s alleged murderer escaped from jail right in their backyard. However, the two were unaware her alleged killer was that close. “Our main concern...
A community working together after an explosion at a trailer park sends one man airlifted to the hospital. Late Friday night, authorities responded to a call around 11:30 about a house fire in Morgan County. Joseph Madison, who lives in Dunlap Trailer Park was outside at the time of the...
THE 2022 FLORENCE-LAUDERDALE COUNTY MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY WILL BE HELD MONDAY AT 11, IN VETERANS MEMORIAL PARK AT 301 VETERANS DRIVE. THE THEME IS “FREEDOM IS NOT FREE, SOME PAID ALL.” IN THE EVENT OF INCLEMENT WEATHER, THE CEREMONY WILL BE HELD AT THE FLORENCE-LAUDERDALE COLISEUM. THE CEREMONY MAY ALSO BE VIEWED ONLINE ON THE CITY OF FLORENCE FACEBOOK PAGE. FAMILY MEMBERS OF FALLEN HEROES ALONG WITH VETERANS ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND. THE CEREMONY WILL INCLUDE SEVERAL EVENTS, INCLUDING THE LAYING OF WREATHS, PLAYING OF TAPS, AND OTHER SPECIAL REMEMBRANCES. THE PROGRAM WILL ALSO INCLUDE HONORS TO OUR NATION, INCLUDING THE PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND THE SINGING OF THE NATIONAL ANTHEM AND “GOD BLESS THE U.S.A.” THERE WILL ALSO BE SPECIAL TRIBUTES TO THE 225 FALLEN HEROES OF FLORENCE AND LAUDERDALE COUNTY WHO ARE RECOGNIZED,
CORDOVA, Ala. — A small plane made an emergency landing on the interstate in Walker County on Saturday afternoon. Learn more in the video above. Two people were on board a single-engine Aeroprakt Vixxen AP-32 when the aircraft experienced a loss of engine power. The pilot managed to safely land the plane on I-22 near mile marker 72 in Cordova shortly after 5 p.m after taking off from Lovell Field Airport in Chattanooga, Tenn. at 3:15 p.m.
On Thursday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a very special guest to the department – Attorney General Steve Marshall. Marshall stopped by and spent time with family members – and former co-workers – of Lt. Jeffrey Bain, who passed away in January of last year (2021) from complications of COVID-19.
LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to an explosion at Dunlap Trailer Park on Highway 231 just before 11 p.m. Friday night. Upon arrival, deputies with the Morgan County sheriff’s Office heard a man coughing and saw smoke, so they broke down the door to help the man.
SOME AREA OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY FOR THE MEMORIAL DAY HOLIDAY. CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ON WITH MONDAY'S RESIDENTIAL GARBAGE CART PICK UP TO BE RESCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY. CITY OF LORETTO OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED WITH MONDAY’S RESIDENTAL GARBAGE PICKUP ON WEDNESDAY AND THE CITY OF FLORENCE MUNICIPAL OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY WITH NO CHANGE IN RESIDENTIAL GARBAGE AND RECYCLING COLLECTION. LAWRENCE COUNTY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ALONG WITH THE SOLID WASTE TRANSFER STATION AND THE LAWRENCE COUNTY AND LORETTO LIBRARIES. LAWRENCEBURG UTILITY SYSTEMS AND PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM WILL ALSO BE CLOSED MONDAY IN OBSERVANCE OF THE MEMORIAL DAY HOLIDAY.
WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a crash that killed a man Friday. Kenneth Francis, 40, of Warrior, was traveling east on Torrance Road in a Ford Explorer and inexplicably left the roadway, crashing into a ravine.
A lawyer for Alabama inmate Casey White says he’s receiving death threats for representing him. Attorney Mark McDaniel says he plans to seek a change of venue for the inmate’s upcoming trial. He adds that the threatening phone calls don’t make any difference and it's his duty to give White the best defense he can. The inmate was the subject of a national manhunt after escaping with the help of a jail official. Casey White and Lauderdale County’s Assistant Jail Director Vicky White disappeared from the local detention facility last month, sparking a manhunt. The two were captured in Evansville, Indiana after crashing their vehicle during a chase with U.S. Marshals. Officials say Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The jail official reportedly sold her house to bankroll their escape plan. Lawmen also say the two were armed with an AR-15 rifle and handguns, and were prepared for shootout with officers.
ATHENS, Ala. — After winning the primary election this week, Governor Ivey was grateful for all of her local supporters. "I was proud to carry every county." At the Athens Limestone Chamber of Commerce Luncheon, she shared what she has accomplished and what she plans to do for Alabama.
The city of Hoover finally will have a Hoover resident in the state Legislature, with Greystone’s Susan DuBose capturing a win over incumbent state Rep. Dickie Drake, R-Leeds, in Tuesday’s Republican primary for Alabama House District 45. Complete, official results were not yet available early Wednesday morning, but...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Wouldn’t you like it if someone slid you some extra cash?. Well, it could happen with a tip for the Crime Stoppers. One woman pulled up in a black SUV on Jones Valley Drive, opened her trunk and took her time walking into the yard. She then picked up a child’s play slide that was near a recycle bin but the family was still using that slide.
Morgan County deputies responded to an explosion around 11:30p.m. Friday night. The explosion took place at Dunlap Trailer Park on Highway 231 in Lacey's Spring. Deputies forced entry to assist one person out of the home. That person was taken to the hospital by air for smoke inhalation. No one...
May 24 live coverage from the 48 Now Desk as polls closed in Alabama. Katie Britt speaks live while leading the race for GOP U.S. Senate. WAFF delivers live updates on all election coverage in Alabama. Marisa Gjuraj is with the Casey Wardynski camp. Updated: 23 hours ago. WAFF delivers...
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported May 27, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents or arrests reported.
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
May 26
theft of property – 4th degree; person; Hwy 157; cashIdentity theft; person
Arrests
May 26
Loggins, Ashley N; 36
FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Nolasco-Medel, Michele D; 50
FTA – driving while suspendedFTA – driving on wrong side of road
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
Several incumbents in the Alabama House and Senate had a bad night Tuesday, with nine losing to primary challengers and several others bound for runoffs. In the state Senate, nine incumbents had primary challengers and one, Sen. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, was down by four votes to primary opponent Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey, who had 50.1 percent of the votes as of Wednesday morning’s unofficial results.
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado was in Morgan County on Thursday. The tornado produced maximum winds of 95 miles per hour. The path width was nearly 100 yards and the path length was 0.68 miles. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, several...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Several vehicles caught fire in the parking lot of an Alabama high school on Wednesday, authorities said. Several fire departments were called to Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa at about 10:30 a.m. CDT after several cars belonging to students caught fire, AL.com reported. Holly Whigham, a...
