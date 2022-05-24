ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Todd Boehly on the verge of officially completing Chelsea takeover

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aKFQU_0fpACX8200

Chelsea’s sale has teetered on the brink of completion, with the Government close to issuing the new licence to sign off on Todd Boehly’s £4.25billion takeover.

Government chiefs had hoped to wrap up the Stamford Bridge club takeover on Tuesday night, but the US magnate’s purchase should still have time to go through in the coming days.

The Premier League confirmed Boehly and his consortium partners have passed the organisation’s owners’ and directors’ tests and that just leaves Government ratification as the final takeover step.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mw5GK_0fpACX8200
Roman Abramovich, pictured, will sell Chelsea after 19 years owning the west London club (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

“We now believe everyone will be ready to issue the necessary licences,” said a Government source.

“The last remaining hurdle boils down to a number of final technical details that are being discussed with the club.”

Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly has already agreed the record sports franchise purchase of the Blues, with Abramovich’s ownership tenure poised to end after 19 years.

Boehly will become Chelsea’s controlling owner once the takeover is complete, though California investment firm Clearlake Capital will assume the majority shareholding.

Completion of the takeover will bring to an end a 12-week saga that was sparked by Abramovich officially putting the Blues up for sale on March 2.

We now believe everyone will be ready to issue the necessary licences

Chelsea’s players and staff found out the club was being sold at Kenilworth Road, amid final preparations for their FA Cup fifth-round clash at Luton Town.

The Blues prevailed 3-2 despite the obvious distractions, as Abramovich released a statement pledging to write off the club’s debt and set up a foundation to aid victims of the war in Ukraine.

Abramovich was then sanctioned by the UK Government on March 10, with Downing Street claiming to have proven his links to Vladimir Putin.

Chelsea were put under a strict Government operating licence, with all of Abramovich’s other UK assets frozen.

Once Boehly’s takeover is complete the Blues will be able to return to business as usual – and there will be no time to lose in reconfiguring the playing squad.

The Premier League approved Boehly’s takeover on Tuesday evening, in a statement that read: “The Premier League Board has today approved the proposed takeover of Chelsea Football Club by the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Consortium.

“The purchase remains subject to the Government issuing the required sale licence and the satisfactory completion of the final stages of the transaction.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesperson earlier confirmed the Government had launched talks with “international partners” to help push the Chelsea sale across the line.

Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich has hoped for some time to have been able to satisfy Government expectations on how to handle his £1.5billion loan to Chelsea.

The 55-year-old is thought to be confident those demands have been reached, which would finally pave the way for Downing Street to sign off on the sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gIf3u_0fpACX8200
The sale of Chelsea is inching closer (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

The Premier League statement added: “The Board has applied the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test (OADT) to all prospective Directors, and undertaken the necessary due diligence.

“The members of the Consortium purchasing the club are affiliates of the Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., Todd Boehly, Hansjorg Wyss and Mark Walter.

“Chelsea FC will now work with the relevant Governments to secure the necessary licences to complete the takeover.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Liverpool celebrate cup double with fans despite Champions League defeat

You could have been forgiven for thinking Liverpool had realised their quadruple dream judging by the reception they got on Sunday’s parade through the city. The Premier League and Champions League trophies eluded Jurgen Klopp’s men in the last eight days, but they returned from Paris to a heroes’ welcome as tens of thousands of fans lined an eight-mile route to see them parade the FA Cup and Carabao Cup – plus the FA Women’s Championship.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Grieving husband of teacher killed in Texas school rampage collapses and dies

Two days after teacher Irma Garcia was shot dead alongside 19 of her students her grieving husband has died. Ms Garcia’s family was already reeling from her death in the Texas school shooting that targeted her fourth grade classroom when, a mere two days after the attack, her husband collapsed and died at home from a heart attack, a family member said.
TEXAS STATE
newschain

Missing plane with 22 people on board found in mountains in Nepal

The wreckage of a plane missing in Nepal’s mountains was located on Monday, Nepal’s army has said. The army posted an aerial photo of the wreckage site with parts of the aircraft scattered around the mountainside on Twitter. There was no word on any survivors, and no further...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
newschain

Boris Johnson warns Russia is ‘chewing through ground’ in eastern Ukraine

Boris Johnson has stressed the “vital” need to provide Ukraine with fresh military support including long-range rocket launchers as Russian forces slowly “chew through ground” in the east. The Prime Minister warned Vladimir Putin’s invading army is making “palpable progress” in the Donbas region after abandoning...
POLITICS
newschain

‘Relentless’: Russia squeezes Ukrainian strongholds in east

Russian forces on Friday pounded the last Ukrainian strongholds in a separatist-controlled eastern province of Ukraine, including a city where authorities said 1,500 people have been killed and 60% of residential buildings destroyed since the start of the war. Ukraine’s foreign minister warned that without a new injection of foreign...
POLITICS
newschain

PA Sport Trivia (30/05/2022)

Phil Brown (soccer) – Former Hull and Hyderabad manager who left Barrow at the end of the season, born 1959. Ian Austin (cricket) – former Lancashire and England all-rounder, born 1966. Thomas Hassler (football) – former Germany footballer, born 1966. Paul Grayson (rugby union) – former England...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Boris Johnson
newschain

Fines warning as Liverpool fans flock to Paris for Champions League final

Liverpool fans have been warned they could be fined almost £115 for wearing their club’s colours in an area of Paris ahead of the Champions League final. The Reds will take on 13-time winners Real Madrid at the Stade de France, just north of the city, on Saturday, and supporters have been flocking to the French capital since Thursday morning.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Scottish aid worker tells of devastating food poverty in Zimbabwe

A Scottish aid worker in Zimbabwe has warned of the devastating impact the Ukraine conflict is having on food security around the world. Peter McGeachie, country director in Zimbabwe for overseas development agency Trocaire, is tasked with saving 26,000 from starvation in the southern African country. The 62-year-old, from Prestwick...
ADVOCACY
newschain

Liverpool on their knees as Real Madrid defy the odds t win Champions League

Liverpool were denied a seventh European crown as Real Madrid became kings of the continent once again thanks to Vinicius Junior’s strike in a Champions League final marred by chaos outside the Stade de France. Paris stepped in as host after UEFA stripped St Petersburg of the showpiece following...
UEFA
newschain

Champions League final organisers to meet to discuss treatment of Liverpool fans

The chaotic scenes which marred Saturday’s Champions League final at the Stade de France will come under the spotlight at a meeting in Paris on Monday. Representatives from local authorities, police and final organisers are to meet in the French capital from 1000BST, the PA news agency understands, to review events outside the stadium during which Liverpool fans queueing for admission were tear-gassed.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea Fc#Chelsea Football Club#Uk#Stamford Bridge#The Premier League#Los Angeles#Clearlake Capital#Fa Cup
newschain

Jordan Henderson: Paris disappointment can make Liverpool even stronger

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admits another Champions League defeat to Real Madrid is difficult to process but believes recent history repeating itself may not be such a bad thing. In 2018 in Kyiv, Jurgen Klopp’s side were beaten 3-1 after two freakish goals from Gareth Bale but went on to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Arrest made after man killed in ‘tragic incident’

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was killed in north London in the early hours of Friday morning. Police were called to Ballards Lane, West Finchley, to reports of a fight at around 4am, where they found the victim with neck injuries. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

UN envoy decries Sudan violence after two killed in protests

The UN envoy for Sudan has decried the killing of two people in a violent crackdown against pro-democracy protesters who once again took to the streets of the capital to denounce an October military coup. Hundreds of people marched on Saturday in Khartoum, where security forces violently dispersed the crowds...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
newschain

Marine mammals in UK at risk due to inconsistent assessments, research finds

Britain’s whale, dolphin and seal populations are being put at risk because of inconsistent approaches to environmental studies, Heriot-Watt University experts have found. Researchers from the Edinburgh-based university examined 93 cumulative effect assessments conducted by 11 maritime industries from 2009 to 2019. Industries are obligated to conduct these assessments...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy