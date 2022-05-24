ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lee, VA

Bases may honor Eisenhower, female Civil War surgeon, Black WWII officer

By Raquel Martin
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A federal commission tasked by Congress with renaming military bases named after Confederate leaders on Tuesday announced recommendations for new titles.

“We’ve got some exciting news,” retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Ty Seidule said. “We believe that these new names will inspire soldiers.”

The commission was formed after public backlash about Confederal symbols on public land.

Its suggestions for new names include Dwight D. Eisenhower, who was a general during World War II before becoming president. His name would go on what is now Fort Gordon in Georgia.

The list of people honored also includes historic firsts for women and minorities. Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia would become Fort Walker after Dr. Mary Walker, an abolitionist who served as the first female U.S. Army surgeon during the Civil War. Fort Hood, Texas, would be renamed for the first Hispanic four-star general, Richard Cavazos.

Fort Lee in Virginia would be renamed Fort Gregg-Adams after two African American service members, Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams. Adams was the highest-ranking Black woman officer during World War II.

“It is our honor to unanimously recommend these names,” Seidule said.

He said the names are the result of months of work with each community.

“We received more than 34,000 submissions,” he said.

According to rules devised by lawmakers last year, each name must be approved by Congress and the secretary of defense before becoming official.

