Houston's oldest family-owned grocery store will soon close its doors. Rice Epicurean Market announced it will close its remaining location in Briargrove at the end of July. Located at 2020 Fountain View Dr., the store will become a new location of Spec's Wines, Spirits, and Finer Foods. It is expected to open later this year, according to the letter, which was authored by owners Gary Friedlander, Bruce Levy, Tommy Friedlander, Scott Silverman, and Phil Cohen.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO