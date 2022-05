On May 17 at 11:24 p.m. an officer saw two cars parked near the basketball courts after curfew. Both of the cars were occupied, and the occupants had come to the park together. After speaking with the occupants of both cars, the officer suspected there was marijuana in both cars. A probable cause search turned up marijuana and drug paraphernalia in both of the cars. As a result, a 19-year old man from Cleveland, a 20-year-old man from Avon, and a 21-year-old man from Athens, Ohio, were arrested.

BAY VILLAGE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO