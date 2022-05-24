ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

14 Children & A Teacher Are Dead After A 'Mass Casualty' Texas School Shooting

By Morgan Leet
 5 days ago
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

A shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday has left 14 children, one teacher and the suspect dead.

At a Uvalde CISD press conference on Tuesday, the chief of police Pete Arredondo said that at approximately 11:32 a.m. on Tuesday the shooting occurred at the elementary school with children in second, third, and fourth grade.

He confirmed that it was a "mass casualty incident," with several injuries and multiple deaths.

Arredondo also confirmed that the suspect is now deceased, and police believe that they acted alone.

Governor Greg Abbott said in a press conference that the shooter was 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.

"It is believed that he abandoned his vehicle and entered into the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun, and he may have also had a rifle, but that is not yet confirmed, according to my most recent report," the governor said.

He also said that the shooter killed 14 students and a teacher, and that it is believed that responding officers killed Ramos.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital confirmed in a social media post at 2:47 p.m. that they "received 13 children via ambulance or buses for treatment."

They added that two of the people that arrived at the hospital were deceased.

"I have instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is charged with providing local officials all resources necessary to respond to this tragedy as the State of Texas works to ensure the community has what it needs to heal," said Governor Greg Abbott in a statement.

*This article has been updated.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

