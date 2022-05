HURRICANE, W.Va. — A Florida man took his own life Saturday shortly after a traffic stop. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton told WCHS-TV deputies made the stop on I-64 near Hurricane at around noon for a traffic violation. A deputy then noticed some drug items in the car and asked the driver and a female passenger to get out of the vehicle. Eggleton says the woman got out but the driver took off.

