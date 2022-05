Proceeds generated by last month’s Amplify Decatur Music Festival will go towards efforts to assuage homelessness and poverty in DeKalb County, it was announced this week. The nonprofit organization Amplify My Community said a $50,000 gift to Decatur Cooperative Ministry will be distributed among local entities such as Hagar’s House, Family House, Family Success and Project Take Charge. Since its founding in 2010, Amplify has donated more than $500,000 in unrestricted gifts to locally oriented anti-homelessness and poverty-focused organizations, according to a press release.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO