Talib Kweli and Trae the Truth on their responsibility to the streets after success

Talib Kweli is joined by rapper, record executive, and fixture of the Houston rap scene, Trae Tha Truth on the latest episode of People’s Party With Talib Kweli.

LISTEN NOW: People’s Party With Talib Kweli

The conscious rappers talk about music and community building. Moreover, their responsibility to the streets after reaching a high level of success. “I’m still in the streets now because I feel like I’m always going to have my hands in that,” Trae expressed. “Rather than watch little homies crash out; I’m gonna give them the real.” The “How It Go” rapper also talks about Houston's rap and car culture, the influence of southern rap duo UGK, and his strong creative relationship with UGK’s Bun B .

Shifting gears, Trae breaks down his long history with activism and why Breonna Taylor ’s story inspired him to get more involved locally. “You’re dealing with food, clothing and shelter,” said Kweli in support of Trae. “You’re dealing with needs on the ground. A lot of activism can very quickly become academic, and get very corporate, and get very bureaucratic… the true heart of activism is what do the people need right now.”

Listen to a snippet of the episode above, now on Audacy. The full episode is available exclusively on the Luminary Network.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram