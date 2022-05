LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fans headed into Big Four Station Park on Sunday to see dozens of Beatles cover bands and hear them play their favorite tunes as tribute. Abbey Road on the River returned to Jeffersonville for Memorial Day weekend, celebrating Beatles music, 60′s music, and classic rock. The festival brings in over 50 bands from all over the world.

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO