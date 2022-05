Today, 14 children and one teacher at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas were killed, and others injured, in a mass shooting. Nothing about this is normal. We do not have to accept that we live in a country where children are shot just for going to school. My heart goes out to the families of the victims, and we must all do everything we can to end the epidemic of gun violence.

UVALDE, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO