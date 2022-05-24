Man charged with murder in roommate’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of killing his roommate was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday and ordered held without bail.

Cody Joyave, 23, had his formal arraignment postponed one week to allow the Public Defender’s office to perform a conflicts check. Joyave wore paper clothing during the hearing, an indication he’s on suicide watch.

Deputies arrested Joyave on Friday after finding a woman dead at a residence in the 3600 block of Pine Meadow Drive in Oildale, according to sheriff’s officials. She had trauma to her upper body.

Joyave is due back in court May 31.

