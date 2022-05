A teenage boy who stabbed 12-year-old Ava White following a row over a Snapchat video has been found guilty of her murder.A jury took two hours and eight minutes to convict the 14-year-old at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday.More than 20 members of Ava’s family were in the public gallery and there were cheers as the foreman said the boy had been found guilty of murder.The teenager, who appeared on video-link throughout the trial, put his head in his hands.He had claimed he accidentally stabbed the schoolgirl in the neck in self-defence.He told the court he wanted to “frighten her...

