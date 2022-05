I have been a regular reader of Yonkers Rising for years and enjoy your coverage of virtually everything happening in my home city of Yonkers. I hope your May 27 edition will include coverage of the City of Yonkers Memorial Day Parade. It is scheduled for Monday, May 30 at 6:00 pm. It will start with a brief ceremony at Stillwell Park (McLean Avenue at St. Barnabas Place) followed by the parade along McLean Avenue to the Charles N. Bajart American Legion Post at 840 McLean, where there will be a closing ceremony. Music will be provided by the Yonkers Military Band and the Yonkers Fire Department Pipes and Drums. It would be ideal if a photographer can join us.

YONKERS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO