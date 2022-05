MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – In honor of all victims of gun violence, two organizations joined hands to host a vigil in the City of Manitowoc tonight. Held at the Lighthouse Pier, the Crusaders of Justicia and the 80% Coalition invited the community out for a prayer for the families in Uvalde, Texas, and all those affected by gun violence.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO