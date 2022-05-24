ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Trial begins in stabbing death

By Kim Smith
Odessa American
Odessa American
 5 days ago
Joseph Richard Grondahl Jr.

The defense attorney for a 33-year-old Odessa man accused of stabbing another man in the heart nearly two years ago told jurors Tuesday that after they hear all of the evidence they’ll have to decide if his actions were unreasonable.

Tuesday was the first day in the trial of Joseph Richard Grondahl Jr., who is accused of stabbing Austin Pasillas, 25, to death outside the Carriage House Apartments on Dixie Boulevard on Dec. 13, 2020.

Assistant Ector County District Attorney Elizabeth Howard told jurors they’ll hear from a handful of witnesses who were there that night, including Natalee Lassiter, Pasillas’ former girlfriend. Howard said Pasillas was stabbed three times in the chest and one of the wounds was “straight to the heart.”

Grondahl fled the scene, but authorities were able to link him to the slaying and arrested him at his house the following day after he left for El Paso, but changed his mind, Howard said.

Howard also told jurors they’ll learn Grondahl sent messages to Lassiter asking her to clean up the crime scene and delete their messages to one another. He also sent a message to his brother that “something bad” had happened and he needed to leave town.

Defense attorney Luis Chavez told jurors Pasillas was killed shortly after he pulled a knife out while having his arm around Lassiter and Grondahl spoke up on her behalf.

Lassiter has been charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution in connection with the case. Outside the presence of the jury and prior to opening statements, she told 244th Ector County District Court Judge James Rush she intends to testify on behalf of the state against the advice of her attorney. She told the judge she “just wants to do the right thing.”

