Lets spin it back to 2009 real quick. Carrie Underwood was still in the early stages of her country music career, and had already taken the country music world by storm, following her American Idol win back in 2005. During 2009’s season of American Idol, the show hosted Grand Ole Opry week, where the contestants paid tribute to some of the best names to ever play on the finest stage in all of country music. With that being said, the show mashed up […] The post Randy Travis Can’t Help But Smile Singing “I Told You So” Alongside Carrie Underwood Back In 2009: “I Can’t Touch What She Can Do” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO