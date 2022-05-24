ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, NC

Festivals and a ceremony this holiday weekend

By stevebarnes
thewashingtondailynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounty residents can attend two festivals to enjoy the unofficial start of summer and can end the weekend with a somber reminder Monday. The Bath Memorial Day celebration returns to Bonner’s Point all day Saturday and well into the evening. Event organizers are counting on a barbeque competition,...

www.thewashingtondailynews.com

WNCT

Onslow County Pride Festival part of ‘One Community’ event

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County LGBTQ+ community center planning committee has put together a Pride event that the entire community can come and enjoy for free. The “ONE COMMUNITY” Pride Festival will be held on June 4 at the Jacksonville Commons Recreational Park, located at 100 Recreation Lane in Jacksonville. It will be […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Bridgeton mayor passes away at age 75

BRIDGETON, N.C. (WNCT) — Bridgeton Mayor Rodman L. Williams passed away Wednesday at CarolinaEast Medical Center. He was 75. The Town of Bridgeton posted a notice of his death on its website. He had been mayor of the Craven County town, located south of New Bern, since 2001. A visitation will be held Thursday from […]
BRIDGETON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Mary Lou Alligood

Mary Lou Rowe Alligood, age 78, a resident of Washington, died Thursday May 26, 2022 at ECU Health Beaufort Hospital. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday May 29, 2022 at Alligood Family Cemetery on Mill Hole Road and will be officiated by Tony Krantz. Chris Braddy, Galen Braddy, Stephen Braddy, Rodney Alligood, Stuart Alligood, and Randy Alligood will serve as pallbearers.
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Rolling Thunder motorcycle freedom ride Sunday in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with other local law enforcement agencies, will be assisting with traffic control for the Rolling Thunder’s Statewide Motorcycle Freedom Ride on Sunday from noon-2:30 p.m. The Rolling Thunder statewide event begins Friday at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and concludes Sunday at the American Legion on […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Beaufort County, NC
Government
Washington, NC
Government
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
County
Beaufort County, NC
City
Bath, NC
WITN

Radio Island beach access to reopen Friday

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern North Carolina beach access is set to reopen just in time for the weekend after a round of beach dredging. Carteret County says the Radio Island beach access will reopen on Friday, May 27 at 8 a.m. The county says the beach access...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Contract awarded for updates to five eastern NC bridges

GRIMESLAND – Multiple bridges in Pitt and Beaufort counties will be replaced or preserved under a contract the N.C. Department of Transportation awarded this month. American Contracting & Services Inc. was awarded the $3.9 million contract. Crews can begin work in July and are expected to be completed next summer. The following bridges will be replaced: […]
GRIMESLAND, NC
ourstate.com

How a Family Found Its Moorings in Oriental

The storm was headed straight for Oriental, and my mom was scared. She was talking to me by phone from her office at Sailcraft Service, the boatyard and marina that she owns with my stepfather, Mike. The skies were clear that day, giving a false sense of security to the boating towns that dot the North Carolina coast. Still, my parents were preparing for the worst. The tropical storm that had developed southeast of Bermuda earlier that September had now reached hurricane status.
ORIENTAL, NC
WITN

Crew to deploy artificial reef in Pamlico River

BATH, N.C. (WITN) - Crews will deploy 3-D printed artificial reefs in the Pamlico River near bath Thursday morning. The project is the result of eight years of work between the Coastal Conservation Association of North Carolina, the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries and Raleigh-based firm Natrx. CCANC Executive...
BATH, NC
WNCT

New Jacksonville hotel expected to be big boost for area

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new hotel is coming to Jacksonville. Investors say the city is the perfect place to build because of the military bases and local attractions.   Camp Lejeune is home to over 40,000 troops, so families that come from out of town to see their service members always need places to […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
newbernnow.com

Havelock Bear Sightings and Safety Tips

The Havelock Police Department is aware of a possible black bear in the East Prong Slocum Creek area. This area is off Gray Fox Road, Hollywood Boulevard, Oakwood Drive and surrounding streets. North Carolina Wildlife is aware of this. The Department has also received information of a bear in the area of Tucker Creek Middle School.
HAVELOCK, NC
neusenews.com

Farmers Market update for May 28, 2022

Cotton Blossom Bakery: (Crystal Baysden) We'll see you this Saturday. We will be there this weekend with all different kinds of pies, breakfast pastries, macarons, cookies, and pound cake. Porter Farms: ( Jamie Porter ) More freshly dug potatoes, tomatoes, zucchini. squash, cucumbers sharp head cabbage, spring onions, blueberries and...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

State investigating fish kill in Contentnea Creek near Snow Hill

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - State officials are investigating a fish kill in the Snow Hill area Saturday. The Division of Water Resources said it received several calls to its Washington Regional Office about dead fish along the banks of Contentnea Creek. Field investigators said they found many species dead,...
SNOW HILL, NC
big945.com

Severe thunderstorms will impact much of eastern NC on Friday

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms, some strong to severe, will impact much of eastern North Carolina—especially west of Highway 17—on Friday, May 27, according to a recent update from the National Weather Service (NOAA). Per this morning’s update from the NOAA office in Newport/Morehead City, the risk of large...
ourstate.com

Home Ports: North Carolina’s Boat Towns

It is a working waterfront, an angler’s haven, a tourist’s can’t-miss, and a seafood lover’s mecca. Morehead City is a port town, a family town, a working town, and a party town with its own barrier island, dubbed Sugarloaf. And everywhere you look, there are boats. A row of sportfishing charter boats bejewels a historic waterfront. Boats drift in the harbor, filled with kids and fishing rods and family dogs. Every yard seems to hold a boat on a trailer. From the deck of Jack’s Waterfront Bar or the tiki-topped Yellowfin Pub, expansive views take in boats of every imaginable size. And from here, watery ways run in every direction. The Intracoastal Waterway courses west and east. To the north, the Newport River leads to the Adams Creek Canal and on to the broad, tidal Neuse. To the south lies the great Atlantic deep. “Water, water, everywhere,” saith the Ancient Mariner. He might have been talking about Morehead City.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
neusenews.com

Booker T. Wiggins, Sr. Day in the City of Kinston, NC

Saturday, June 4, 2022, will be Booker T. Wiggins, Sr. Day in the City of Kinston, NC. This celebration of his 90th birthday and contributions to the Kinston community and surrounding areas includes a car parade, open to the community, on June 4th at 1:00 pm. On Sunday, June 5, 2022, at St. Paul United Holy Church on Tower Hill Road, immediately following the 11:00 am service, there will be a celebration dinner. Community members are invited to join the car parade which will be led by the Kinston Fire and Police Departments.
KINSTON, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Where are they now? Brittney Blount

Washington County native Brittney Faye Blount is passionate about mental health and is dedicating her life to helping others get the resources they need to put their best foot forward. Blount graduated from Plymouth High School in 2009 and afterwards she attended Elizabeth City State University where she pursued a...
PLYMOUTH, NC

