Bookmobile returns with new Frederick location

By Mary Grace Keller mkeller@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
 5 days ago
Buy Now In this 2019 file photo, patrons explore Frederick County Public Libraries' Community Bookmobile. Staff file photo by Graham Cullen

The library bookmobile is back on the road and will soon serve an additional neighborhood in Frederick.

Frederick County Public Libraries' Community Bookmobile has added the Amber Meadows neighborhood to its list of stops, according to a news release from the library.

The new stop will be at the intersection of Amber Drive and Opossumtown Pike, near Amber Meadows Park, starting June 2. The bookmobile will visit every other Thursday from 4-6 p.m., according to the release.

The vehicle brings library services to areas underserved by branch libraries, the release said, with materials such as books, movies and magazines.

Anyone within 100 feet of the bookmobile can access its Wi-Fi. Customers may place holds and have their materials delivered via the bookmobile.

Service was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, given the small space on the bookmobile, the release said.

“Our Bookmobile fleet has continued to serve the community in smaller capacities since FCPL reopened but it is wonderful to open our doors again,” Bryan Hissong, a community engagement manager for FCPL, said in the release.

The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

