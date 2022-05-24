Angelina County man arrested in connection to wife’s murder

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Angelina County man was arrested in connection to his wife’s murder.

On May 19, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a Huntington man, Christopher Marriott.

Christopher told law enforcement that he and his wife were injured due to them attempting “suicide.” He stated his wife was successful in the act due to her being “stronger” and that he also had injuries.

Investigators and patrol deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the residence, they found Christopher conscious and alert. Christopher’s wife, Sandra, was found dead. Her body was sent to the Jefferson County morgue for autopsy.

During the course of the investigation, officials determined that Christopher caused the death of his wife, Sandra. A murder warrant was issued for Christopher, and he was arrested.

