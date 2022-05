The Women’s Museum of California is set to open its new Southeast San Diego location in early June after closing its Liberty Station site during the pandemic. “This is one of the most underserved and marginalized communities, and most diverse, in the entire county," said Felicia Shaw, the museum's executive director. "We thought there could be a major role we could play as a cultural hub, not just for women, but for all people to learn about women’s history."

