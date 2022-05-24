ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Car and Driver May 2022 Issue

CAR AND DRIVER
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA move to Michigan means it's time to start shopping for a Malaise-era Detroit luxo-barge. All the audiophile brand snobbery in the world can't match the joy of stripping wires and skinning knuckles in pursuit of a boomin' system. By. On a Southern road trip, Scherr gains a late-blooming...

CarBuzz.com

Ford's New Tech Will FORCE Cars To Slow Down

How would you like it if your car just started slowing down of its own accord? You'd probably think something was wrong. Well, Ford is testing technology that will do just that. Now, before we all get riled about about "my freedoms," know it won't be on consumer vehicles, at least, not right now.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Prodrive's P25 Will Be a Subaru Impreza 22B Revival with 400 HP

U.K. motorsport firm Prodrive is responsible for some of the coolest Subaru rally cars on the planet. It plans to pay tribute to those cars by releasing a limited run of what it calls the P25, a lightweight, modernized, high-horsepower GC8-generation Impreza coupe. Like the legendary 22B on which it's...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Tough and Humble: The 2022 Toyota Tundra Is Poised to Move Mountains

The Toyota Tundra’s list of accomplishments is lengthy for such a relatively young pickup truck. When production began in 1999, the Tundra came bearing the most sophisticated powerplant ever offered in its class, giving it the towing capacity and fuel economy to lead the market. As the first truck rolled off the assembly line in Princeton, Indiana (production moved to San Antonio, Texas in 2008), then Toyota Motor Sales Group Vice President, Don Esmond, said, “Today marks the beginning of the launch of one of the most important vehicles ever introduced in the 41 years we’ve sold cars and trucks here in America.” He wasn’t wrong.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MotorBiscuit

Why Can’t Electric Cars and Hybrids Jump-Start Their Own Batteries?

Usually, discussions about hybrid and electric cars’ batteries revolve around their large lithium-ion packs. However, like internal-combustion cars, hybrids and EVs rely on conventional 12-volt lead-acid batteries, too. And just like an ICE car’s batteries, they can go flat. If that happens, though, you’d think the hybrid or EV could just jump-start the 12-volt battery using their Li-ion pack. But there are several reasons why, for the most part, that’s not the case.
CARS
The Independent

Tesla reveals new battery design that could last 100 years

Researchers at Tesla have unveiled a design for a new electric vehicle battery that could last up to 100 years before needing to be replaced.The Tesla Advanced Battery Research division, which formed in 2016, partnered with Dalhousie University in Canada to come up with a nickel-based battery that offers far greater longevity compared to batteries currently used in electric vehicles.Tesla currently manufactures and uses a type of lithium-ion battery called lithium iron phosphate (LFP), which offers high energy density that allows a longer ranger between charges.The nickel-based alternative described by the researchers is theoretically able to overcome the energy density...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

EV Tires Worse For The Environment Than Tailpipe Emissions

There's still some hesitation, but it seems that Americans are slowly warming up to the idea of owning an electric vehicle. A glance at the sales figures will show you that vehicles like the Tesla Model Y and the Ford Mustang Mach-E are enjoying great popularity with consumers. Aside from...
CARS
TheStreet

EVs Are in High Demand. But There Is a Big Problem (The Battery)

This isn't going according to plan. The average gallon of gas in the U.S. hit a high of $4.59 this week, about 51% higher than a year ago, according to data from the AAA. Not surprisingly, people are looking to the electric vehicle as a way of staunching the flow of cash from their wallets.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Major US Carmaker Spends $2.5 Billion On US-Based Battery Plant

Multinational automotive group Stellantis has announced a joint venture with Samsung SDI to build an electric vehicle battery plant in the United States. The facility, which will be established in Indiana, is targeting a 2025 production start with an initial annual output of 23 gigawatt-hours (GWh). With demand for Stellantis-branded EVs expected to rise in the coming years, the facility will see an increase in the production of lithium-ion batteries.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-Maybach SL Concept Teased As Flashy Bentley Rival

As an extension of the Mercedes-Benz brand, Maybach serves as a legitimate alternative to the likes of Bentley and Rolls-Royce. The Maybach S sedan and Maybach GLS SUV are both magnificent vehicles that expertly isolate their occupants from the annoyances of the outside world in a cocoon of utter luxury. A few days ago, the limited Concept Mercedes-Maybach Haute Voiture sedan was revealed as an even more style-conscious version of the regular Maybach sedan. But with only a sedan and SUV in its current portfolio, is there room for the Maybach brand to diversify into other segments? According to a new teaser from Merc's Chief Design Officer, the answer is yes.
CARS
RideApart

2022 Honda Super Cub 50 Rolls Out In A Sparkly New Shade Of Blue

In May, 2022, Honda officially announced some minor cosmetic changes to the Super Cub 50 for the 2022 model year. If you live in a tightly packed urban area where space is at a premium and traffic (both vehicular and foot) is a major everyday concern, then small 50cc machines like the Super Cub make a whole lot of sense—and why wouldn’t you also want them to look good?
CARS
insideevs.com

Rivian R1T Towing: How Far Can It Go On A Single Charge?

The Rivian R1T is a highly capable electric pickup truck with an impressive amount of EPA-estimated range. However, many truck owners are likely wondering, how much range can might it lose while towing a heavy load?. Interestingly, we just realized a few days ago that our friends who run the...
CARS
CNET

Best Cordless Drill of 2022

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. If you're planning to do any work around your house this spring, you won't get too far without a good drill. With so many options on the market, it can be difficult to know which drills are the best value. That's why I gathered 16 of the most popular models and put them to the test.
ELECTRONICS
CarBuzz.com

You Can Now Buy Mercedes-AMG's Most Affordable Sports Car

It's official, folks. The first high-end AMG sports car with a turbocharged four-cylinder will soon be available to order, and it comes in the shape of the Mercedes-AMG SL 43. It joins the AMG SL range as the "affordable" option, standing proudly next to its SL 55 and SL 63 brethren, both of which sport the beloved 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. Unlike those, it gets half the displacement and half the cylinder count.
BUYING CARS
hunker.com

The Best Battery-Powered Lawn Mowers of 2022

Let's face it, battery-powered devices make life easier and much more convenient. That's why battery-powered lawn mowers have changed the game for lawn care. Electric lawn mowers are cordless, quiet, and have automated speed to adapt on the spot to any of your lawn care needs. These machines come in...
ELECTRONICS
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Ford Expedition Goes Big on Power and Tech

Over the course of four model years, the current-generation Ford Expedition has gone from one of the full-size SUV segment's newest entrants to one of its oldest. With the 2021 redesigns of the Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon, the rebirth of the Jeep Wagoneer for the 2022 model year, and the imminent arrival of a new 2023 Toyota Sequoia, the aging Expedition now finds itself grouped with the even older Nissan Armada. Rather than rest on laurels, Ford has thoroughly updated the Expedition and its extended Expedition Max counterpart for 2022, donning it with more attractive and memorable front and rear ends, a modern dashboard design, new trim packages, the availability of Ford's latest infotainment and driver-assist technology, and slightly more power.
CARS

