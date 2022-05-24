Car and Driver May 2022 Issue

Over the course of four model years, the current-generation Ford Expedition has gone from one of the full-size SUV segment's newest entrants to one of its oldest. With the 2021 redesigns of the Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon, the rebirth of the Jeep Wagoneer for the 2022 model year, and the imminent arrival of a new 2023 Toyota Sequoia, the aging Expedition now finds itself grouped with the even older Nissan Armada. Rather than rest on laurels, Ford has thoroughly updated the Expedition and its extended Expedition Max counterpart for 2022, donning it with more attractive and memorable front and rear ends, a modern dashboard design, new trim packages, the availability of Ford's latest infotainment and driver-assist technology, and slightly more power.
