Car and Driver May 2022 Issue

As an extension of the Mercedes-Benz brand, Maybach serves as a legitimate alternative to the likes of Bentley and Rolls-Royce. The Maybach S sedan and Maybach GLS SUV are both magnificent vehicles that expertly isolate their occupants from the annoyances of the outside world in a cocoon of utter luxury. A few days ago, the limited Concept Mercedes-Maybach Haute Voiture sedan was revealed as an even more style-conscious version of the regular Maybach sedan. But with only a sedan and SUV in its current portfolio, is there room for the Maybach brand to diversify into other segments? According to a new teaser from Merc's Chief Design Officer, the answer is yes.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO