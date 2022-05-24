ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Strong storms possible ahead of Memorial Day weekend in TN, KY

By Danielle Breezy, Meaghan Thomas
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thursday you need to stay weather alert as most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe storms. Along and east of I-65 a slight risk (level 2/5) is in place.

Severe Weather Outlook: Middle Tennessee severe weather risk | 5.26.22 (WKRN Weather Authority)

More storms move in Thursday and some of those storms could be strong as most of Middle TN and Southern KY are once again under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe storms.

Storms will be possible anytime today. They should move out by early evening.

The threats Thursday include wind, hail, and heavy rain. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

Friday will be cloudy with light passing showers. The good news is that we will dry out and warm up just in time for the holiday weekend.

