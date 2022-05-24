ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AWS Launches New Healthcare Accelerator Focused on Health Equity

By Jasmine Pennic
HIT Consultant
HIT Consultant
 5 days ago
– Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced the launch of the next AWS Healthcare Accelerator—this year with a new focus on health equity. The Accelerator is open to startups with US operations and applications open today. – This is part of AWS’s efforts to help organizations use the...

HIT Consultant

Turquoise Health Raises $20M for Healthcare Pricing Platform, Launches Direct Contracting Platform

– Turquoise Health, an end-to-end healthcare pricing platform, today announced a $20M Series A investment led by existing investor Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), with participation from Bessemer, Box Group, and new investor Tiger Global. – Turquoise Health will use the funding to continue making transparent pricing ubiquitous for all healthcare stakeholders:...
HIT Consultant

Solve.Care Launches First Crypto Healthcare Device Marketplace

– Solve.Care, the global healthcare blockchain technology company, has announced the world’s first crypto-enabled marketplace dedicated to healthcare. – Care.Marketplace will allow for the purchase of domestic healthcare devices across the United States. This first-of-its-kind development will work to influence the use of domestic healthcare devices. Crypto-Enabled Marketplace. Solve.Care...
HIT Consultant

BeeKeeperAI Partners with Microsoft to Accelerate AI-Powered Innovation in Healthcare

– BeeKeeperAI, a company powering AI-powered solutions that will help to redefine the future of healthcare today announced its expanded collaboration with Microsoft. – The collaboration will allow algorithm developers and healthcare data stewards to access BeeKeeperAI, operating in the Microsoft Azure confidential computing (ACC) environment, through the Azure Marketplace.
HIT Consultant

How Healthcare Providers Are Adapting in the Era of Telehealth, and Why Radiology was Uniquely Suited to Go Hybrid

As hospitals and private health offices nationwide slowly begin to emerge from the COVID-induced challenges posed over the last two years, there is a new understanding of, and necessity for, adaptable medical technology and practices. Changes in the medical environment are becoming more important to the general public than ever before, with telehealth as a growing–and most likely permanent–practice. For healthcare providers under immense pressure to provide top care to COVID and non-COVID patients, having reliable medical technology is essential for functionality.
HIT Consultant

Polygon to Partner with MSP on Healthcare Blockchain Initiative

– Today, Polygon Networks, a leading blockchain and scaling solution, announced a partnership with Tokenology and MSP Recovery to deliver LifeChain – a new healthcare claims platform. – LifeChain will leverage blockchain technology to solve healthcare’s biggest problems, including fraud, inefficiency in payments and antiquated processes. Tokenize Healthcare...
HIT Consultant

Delivering Patient-Centered Care Means Decluttering the Digital Health Landscape

Digital health companies (DHCs) and their solutions continue to grow at a rapid pace. This is in part being fueled by the record funding for DHCs, with over $29 billion for US-based companies in 2021 alone. As a result, patients are inundated with solutions from every direction – from employers, health plans, and directly through consumer-oriented apps and wearables. Physicians are also getting into the mix by directly prescribing digital therapeutics. On the surface, the blossoming of the digital ecosystem is a tremendous step forward in the use of technology to address gaps in traditional healthcare. However, “an app for everything” mentality has significant downsides, namely a complex and disjointed patient experience – and arguably, does not result in better quality of care. An integrated, systems and requirements-driven digital approach will put the whole patient back at the center of the digital ecosystem.
HIT Consultant

Axuall’s CEO Talks Why Health Administrators Should Adopt Robotic Process Automation

Axuall’s CEO & Founder, Charlie Lougheed shares why health administration teams should embrace the power of robotic process automation (RPA). Built with leading healthcare systems, Axuall is a workforce intelligence company powered by a national real-time practitioner data network. The technology enables healthcare systems, staffing firms, telehealth, and health plans to dramatically reduce onboarding and enrollment time while also providing unique, powerful data insights for network planning, analytics, and reporting. The company’s CEO and founder, ​​Charlie Lougheed, believes that the smarter use of analytics is a core factor in giving health systems the opportunity to build better networks, all while empowering healthcare administration teams with better, more complete, and more timely data — that also complies with industry standards and aligns with existing workflows.
HIT Consultant

AWS, Deloitte Power Virtual Rapid Health Assistance Solution

– This week at AWS Summit, Washington D.C., Deloitte discussed its use of AWS Private 5G and Wickr secure technology to enable the National Emergency Tele-Critical Care Network (NETCCN) – a virtual rapid health assistance solution that allows defense teams to connect with medical teams remotely. NETCCN is managed by the US Army’s Telemedicine & Advanced Technology Research Center (TATRC), which is an integral part of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command.
HIT Consultant

Data-Driven Healthcare Operations Will Transform Outcomes

You don’t need another story urging you to “get to the cloud.” That’s old news for healthcare executives, who’ve long understood the necessity of rebooting the way their organizations operate in the digital era. In a recent McKinsey study, 19 of the 22 healthcare leaders...
HIT Consultant

3 Senior Living Providers Merge to Form Curana Health

– Three leading organizations that provide healthcare services to senior living communities – Elite Patient Care, Provider Health Services, and AllyAlign Health – have joined forces to form Curana Health. Curana Health’s mission is to improve the health, happiness, and dignity of senior living residents. The Curana Health ACO is a value-based care program for original Medicare beneficiaries.
HIT Consultant

Hospital Telehealth Vendor Financials Round Up – Teladoc Health, Amwell & SOC Telemed

Several hospital telehealth vendors enjoyed great success in 2020 as they benefitted from unprecedented demand for their IT and services during the pandemic. But as lockdown restrictions were lifted and the strain on hospitals’ in-house capacity across the ICU and other acute care wards eased into the second half of 2021, were the vendors able to maintain their growth? With full-year results from several of the leading hospital telehealth vendors now published, here’s our take on the recently announced financial and business developments for these vendors.
HIT Consultant

Patient Flow Challenges Contributing to Provider Burnout

There has been frequent reporting about the problem of provider workforce shortages within hospitals and health systems and the related burnout experienced when working in high-stress situations during the Covid-19 pandemic. There are pre-existing and contributing patient flow challenges that have been exacerbated by the pandemic, which can lead to burnout, and therefore are worth discussing.
HIT Consultant

Houston Methodist Taps BioIntelliSense to Advance Remote Care and Clinical Intelligence Solutions

– Houston Methodist and Colorado-based BioIntelliSense, a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company, today announced a new collaboration to advance remote monitoring and analytics technologies across the healthcare continuum, from in-hospital to at-home. – BioIntelliSense’s FDA-cleared BioSticker™ and medical-grade BioButton® wearable devices, along with its algorithmic-based data services, enable...
HIT Consultant

How Can We Reduce Clinician Burnout? Improving Patient and Caregiver Engagement

Even as we (hopefully) approach the tail-end of the latest COVID-19 wave, one growing healthcare challenge continues to worsen: clinician burnout. Nurses, physicians, schedulers, and other members of care-provider teams continue to post rising rates of burnout. They’re feeling overwhelmed and underappreciated due to factors such as hectic workplaces and schedules, extended workloads, and excessive administrative tasks. This is an alarming trend that the entire healthcare industry needs to be concerned about.
HIT Consultant

HIT Consultant

HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.

