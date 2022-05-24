ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas school shooting, governor speaks

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde,...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Justice Department to investigate police response to Uvalde school shooting

UVALDE, Texas - The Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, an unusual federal look back prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow. Department spokesman...
UVALDE, TX
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Kenneth Twyman sought by US Marshals again

MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman was first featured on Wisconsin’s most wanted in 2018. After an exhausting search the 24-year-old was eventually arrested by U.S. Marshals in Arkansas. Now, in 2022, he’s back on the list of Wisconsin’s most wanted – only this time it is for first-degree reckless homicide....
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Education
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lake Michigan beach hazard through Memorial Day

MILWAUKEE - A beach hazard statement has been declared for all of southeastern Wisconsin's lakeshore counties starting Sunday morning, May 29 through Memorial Day – ending early Tuesday morning, May 31. Starting at 7 a.m. Sunday, high waves and strong lakeshore currents can be expected along Lake Michigan. Life-threatening...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Harley-Davidson Honor Ride for Memorial Day

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Memorial Day celebrations are officially underway – kicking off with a special motorcycle ride out of Oconomowoc. Wisconsin Harley-Davidson is honoring veterans. "This weekend is really about remembering those who have fallen for our country," said Theo Williams. Williams bravely served from 1990-1996. On Saturday, he...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Memorial Day weekend: AAA predicts 741,000 Wisconsinites will travel

MILWAUKEE - Memorial Day weekend is expected to be the busiest in three years, building on a travel resurgence that began earlier this spring. AAA predicts nearly 741,000 Wisconsinites will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend. This, despite record high gas prices. "It's outrageous," said...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy