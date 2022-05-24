Texas school shooting, governor speaks

HOUSTON - A protester was caught on camera confronting Texas Senator Ted Cruz in Houston about the recent massacre at a Uvalde elementary school that claimed the lives of 19 children, and two teachers. LATEST: Justice Department to investigate police response to Uvalde school shooting. According to a press release,...
UVALDE, Texas - The Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, an unusual federal look back prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow. Department spokesman...
SLINGER, Wis. - Children were crying and parents were scrambling on Friday afternoon, May 27 as police responded to reports of a gun at Slinger Middle School. No one was hurt, but fears were heightened after this week's mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Parents were thankful to be reunited with...
MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman was first featured on Wisconsin’s most wanted in 2018. After an exhausting search the 24-year-old was eventually arrested by U.S. Marshals in Arkansas. Now, in 2022, he’s back on the list of Wisconsin’s most wanted – only this time it is for first-degree reckless homicide....
MILWAUKEE - A beach hazard statement has been declared for all of southeastern Wisconsin's lakeshore counties starting Sunday morning, May 29 through Memorial Day – ending early Tuesday morning, May 31. Starting at 7 a.m. Sunday, high waves and strong lakeshore currents can be expected along Lake Michigan. Life-threatening...
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Memorial Day celebrations are officially underway – kicking off with a special motorcycle ride out of Oconomowoc. Wisconsin Harley-Davidson is honoring veterans. "This weekend is really about remembering those who have fallen for our country," said Theo Williams. Williams bravely served from 1990-1996. On Saturday, he...
MILWAUKEE - Memorial Day weekend is expected to be the busiest in three years, building on a travel resurgence that began earlier this spring. AAA predicts nearly 741,000 Wisconsinites will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend. This, despite record high gas prices. "It's outrageous," said...
Comments / 0