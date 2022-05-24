High Point Fundraiser Benefits Art Program

First published in the May 19 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. For the first time in program history, the Flintridge Prep varsity boys’ golf team won the CIF-SS Division VI championship at the Jurupa Hills Country Club in Riverside on Monday. Wolves team members Alex Oh, Matthew Lavichant, Kaiden Hong, Henry Tolleson and Henry Brookbanks posted a total score of 382 to capture the title. Out of the 20 schools to send athletes to compete, Hong (with a round of 69) was the only golfer to shoot below 70. Tolleson (73), Oh (77), Brookbanks (80) and Lavichant (83) rounded out the scoring for the champions.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO