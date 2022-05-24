ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

High Point Fundraiser Benefits Art Program

By Outlook Photos
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst published in the May 19 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. High Point Academy celebrated its annual Spring Auction and Parents’ Night Out benefitting the school’s art...

Prometheans Keep the Fire Burning at SMHS

Honoring a longstanding tradition at San Marino High School, counselors and administrators Wednesday morning paid tribute to 24 of its finest students at a special breakfast, and it’s a safe bet that cafeteria food never tasted so good. They are known as Prometheans, soon-to-be graduates who have displayed character,...
SAN MARINO, CA
LAFCU Raises Funds for Habitat for Humanity

First published in the May 21 print issue of the Glendale News Press. Los Angeles Federal Credit Union, LAFCU, raised $11,000 for the San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity during April. The funds came from online contributions, in-person branch donations and from a raffle of gift cards for LAFCU staff.
GLENDALE, CA
HMS Students Are Honored for Courage

Even though it was the ninth and final Good Citizenship Award ceremony of the school year, Huntington Middle School Principal Daryl Topalian acknowledged that it was a special occasion. According to Topalian, student Mariia Sychenko, one of the award recipients, was responsible for the uniqueness of the ceremony because she...
SAN MARINO, CA
Jack Resigns as School Board President

In a development that sent shock waves through the community, Nam Jack announced last Monday that she was immediately resigning from the San Marino Unified School District’s Board of Education. At the time of her resignation, she was the board’s president. “In a surprise move, San Marino Unified...
SAN MARINO, CA
Flintridge Prep Golfers Win CIF Crown

First published in the May 19 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. For the first time in program history, the Flintridge Prep varsity boys’ golf team won the CIF-SS Division VI championship at the Jurupa Hills Country Club in Riverside on Monday. Wolves team members Alex Oh, Matthew Lavichant, Kaiden Hong, Henry Tolleson and Henry Brookbanks posted a total score of 382 to capture the title. Out of the 20 schools to send athletes to compete, Hong (with a round of 69) was the only golfer to shoot below 70. Tolleson (73), Oh (77), Brookbanks (80) and Lavichant (83) rounded out the scoring for the champions.
PASADENA, CA

