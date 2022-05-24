ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southaven, MS

Veteran forced to move after development company buys his home

By Tom Dees, FOX13Memphis.com
 5 days ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A Southaven combat veteran said he and his wife faced eviction after the home they were renting was bought by a development company.

Veteran James Baker was afraid he’d wind up homeless with the housing market as tight as it is. Baker said the stress of trying to find somewhere else to live has been overwhelming.

”Well, I started having flashbacks again, and it stressed me out more than anything. It has stressed me out more than combat sometimes. I have never had to pick up my house and move for no specific reason,” Baker said.

Baker said he was with the Mississippi National Guard and served in hundreds of combat missions between Bosnia and Iraq. He said he had no lease for the house. He was renting from a friend who didn’t require it. But, that friend sold the house to a development company which gave him 60 days to move.

Almost 30 of those days passed, and he found nowhere to rent.

”People like me, it is just unfortunate, you know. I just don’t want to be homeless,” Baker said.

Baker said he’d been to multiple rental sites and a few offices and found little in a tight rental market.

”They had one house available in DeSoto County and, on another site, they had two, and one was out of my price range,” Baker said.

James’s wife Lynn said she has seen him change through all of this.

”I have fought through the years to help him through the flashbacks, and it was getting OK, but now it is back again,” she said.

If there is a happy ending to any story, we can report that Tuesday afternoon, the Bakers signed a rental agreement on another home in Southaven. It’s some peace of mind after a difficult situation many Americans are facing as investors buy up rental properties.

Comments / 14

K,F,C
4d ago

this is what I'm talking about people are hungry for money so they will sell their houses to these investors you could have gave this veteran a chance to get that house this is what you call greed

Reply(1)
3
