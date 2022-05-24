ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

The shooting in Uvalde conjures memories of Sandy Hook school shooting

By Cory Turner
 5 days ago

On Tuesday afternoon, a gunman walked into an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and killed 15 people. At a press conference, Gov. Greg Abbot said the...

WFAE

Uvalde shooting survivors seek comfort anywhere, including in the arms of bikers

UVALDE, Texas — People in Uvalde are praying everywhere and all the time. At the makeshift memorial in the town square, there are at least two people at any given time offering to pray with mourners gathered there. At the Local Fix, a small coffee shop and restaurant near the center of town, clusters of people close their eyes and clasp their hands together as they wait to put in their orders.
WFAE

The Uvalde shooting renews questions about school security

UVALDE, Texas — Tuesday was a busy, happy morning at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. It was the end of the school year, the children who had made the honor roll were being recognized and parents had come to school for the occasion. "My granddaughter and her husband were...
WFAE

Teens react to Uvalde shooting

A question on the minds of many parents and teachers right now - how are young people feeling after the mass shooting in Texas? Parents all over the country are worried about their own children's safety, especially while at school. But unfortunately, violence is a reality for many American students. Here in Washington, D.C., students have their own experience with shootings as well as other types of violence. Just last month, a gunman shot more than 200 bullets toward Edmund Burke School, injuring three adults and one student. The city has also seen an uptick in carjackings, stabbings and shootings involving teenagers. So how are young people experiencing all this? We've called two students here in the district to find out. Ingrid Gruber is a senior at the Edmund Burke School in northwest D.C., and she joins us now. Hey, Ingrid.
WFAE

The evolving narrative of what happened at Uvalde the day of the shooting

UVALDE, Texas — Confusion abounds in this city as authorities work to figure out the exact timeline for the shooting at Robb Elementary School. Law enforcement attempted to clarify details Thursday, but as the investigation continues, more questions are being raised. At the heart of this uncertainty are questions over just how long the shooter was inside the school's fourth grade classroom before law enforcement went inside to confront him and kill him.
WFAE

What we know about the victims of the Uvalde school shooting

Just days before the academic year was supposed to end and summer break was to start, teachers and students at Robb Elementary were attacked in their own school. They died in their classroom, unable to escape the gunman. Two teachers and 19 students were killed at the elementary school in...
WFAE

What some gun owners are saying in the wake of America's latest mass shooting

America's latest mass shooting, at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults. The 18-year-old gunman legally purchased two AR-15-style rifles before the attack, thus catapulting conversations about gun control and regulation to the forefront for Second Amendment defenders and gun control advocates. Here is what some gun owners across the U.S. are saying.
WFAE

What schools can do to prevent school shootings

Before the Golden State Warriors took to the court for a pivotal playoff game on Tuesday, Steve Kerr, the team's head coach and a vocal activist, stopped the pre-game interview to say that he didn't walk to talk about basketball. The news of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, had visibly pushed him to tears. And instead of talking about the game, Kerr wanted to talk about why the shootings were becoming all too common.
WFAE

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he was 'misled' about the Uvalde shooting

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said during a press conference in Uvalde that he was "misled" about the police response to the shooting at the Robb Elementary School. He said the information that he provided at a press conference two days ago was a recitation of what law enforcement had told him in a room beforehand.
WFAE

Biden visits Uvalde as DOJ announces review of how police responded to the attack

The Justice Department will conduct a review of the police response to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the department announced Sunday. "The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events," DOJ spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement.
WFAE

Comfort dogs have been deployed to Uvalde, Texas, from near and far

Condolences, prayers, blood donations and financial contributions have poured into Uvalde, Texas, in the days since the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. Therapy dogs have, too. At least five organizations in and beyond Texas have deployed dogs to the city, where they comforted mourners at a Wednesday night vigil...
WFAE

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

